Area facilities open as warming centers this weekend
CHICAGO – A winter storm warning continues across north central Illinois through 6 AM Saturday, as a blast of snow and high winds will create dangerous wind chills and poor visibility causing the potential for life-threatening situations. Area facilities have announced availability as warming centers like St. Margaret’s Hospital in Peru and Spring Valley, the Streator Salvation Army, and the Henry and Mcnabb fire departments. For a complete list of warming, centers visit our website.
Local closures for Grundy County
Local officials have announced the following offices will be closed on Friday due to the weather. Administration Offices at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Fire at 2000 Ottawa Avenue in Naplate
This morning/Friday just before 6:00am, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to a kitchen filling with smoke at 2000 Ottawa Avenue. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in a window on the Northwest corner of a home right next door to the Naplate Village Hall. There was heavy fire in the laundry, kitchen and attic when crews arrived..
Community transmission of COVID-19 remains low in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – The Community Transmission rating of LaSalle County remains low according to the Centers for Disease Control, however some neighboring counties still are in the high risk category. In the last week the number of new cases nearly doubled recovered cases in LaSalle County, with 82 recoveries and 162 new reported infections. Since the pandemic began, 502 LaSalle County residents have died from COVID-19. Bureau and Putnam counties are in the low risk category, but DeKalb, Lee and Woodford Counties are listed at high community transmission.
Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives
Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
Red Cross Smoke Detector credited with saving a life in Streator
STREATOR – A Red Cross Smoke Detector that was installed by Streator Firefighters as part of a community safety program has been credited with saving a life. Around 4:45 AM on Wednesday the Streator Fire Department was called to the 400 block of Oakley Avenue for a house fire. The resident called 911 after being alerted by the smoke detector. The fire was brought under control in under 30 minutes. The resident was treated and released at the scene by paramedics, and no other injuries were reported. The home is considered a total loss after suffering heavy fire damage.
Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Fire destroyed Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
REMINDER: Pekin residents responsible for clearing sidewalks after amended ordinance
PEKIN (25 News Now) - After an ordinance was amended in August, Pekin residents will now be responsible for clearing the sidewalks adjacent to their properties within 48 hours of a 2-inch snowfall. Mayor Mark Luft says this came as the city needed to be ADA compliant after a Class-Action...
Low snow totals, high wind gusts, at height of Winter storm
LINCOLN, Ill. – At least from a snow perspective, the winter storm that spent time in our area between Thursday and Friday wasn’t that big of a deal. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals ranged from one inch in Knox County, to 2.2 inches at the Peoria Airport.
Missing East Peoria woman found safe
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A missing East Peoria woman has been found alive and safe in Ohio. The East Peoria Police Department confirmed Thursday that Caryl K. Harrer was found earlier in the day, and the family had been notified. The Department adds they thank everyone, including outside...
Area health departments remind everyone about food safety this holiday season
OTTAWA – Area health departments are reminding everyone responsible for cooking holiday meals or dishes to be mindful of proper food handling procedures. The CDC notes that although anyone can get a foodborne illness, pregnant women and children under the age of 5 are at an even higher risk of getting sick due to unsafe food. Staying safe this holiday season can be best achieved by keeping cold foods cold under 40 degrees or less and hot foods above 140 degrees. Prepared foods left in the “danger zone” between 40 degrees and 140 degrees for more than 2 hours can grow harmful bacteria that could make someone sick. The best advice is when in doubt, throw it out.
Two dead after Ottawa apartment fire
OTTAWA – A mother and her child have died after a fire in an apartment building early on Christmas Eve in Ottawa. Around 2 AM the Ottawa Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Sycamore street for a two unit apartment building that had visible flames showing and individuals trapped inside. Crews found upon entry heavy fire in the kitchen and living room areas, and removed the two victims from a bedroom. A third resident, a teenage male who escaped the blaze, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but according to the Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner, appears to be accidental in nature. The identity of deceased is being withheld pending family notification.
Person shot near Morton Square Park in Peoria Wed. night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Peoria Wednesday night. The man told officers he was shot by an unknown person while walking near Morton Square Park. Officers immediately conducted a search of the area where the shooting occurred with negative results. The...
Eighteen-year-old shot and killed in Boulder Hill
An eighteen-year-old man was shot and killed in Boulder Hill Thursday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office identified him as Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. Police had responded to a report of gunshots just before 5:30...
Winter Storm Warning now in effect
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across a good portion of Illinois — including Peoria — Thursday morning through Saturday morning, for a weather event that will remind us just how dangerous Mother Nature can be sometimes. “The storm begins with...
