San Diego, CA

Feeding San Diego’s board matches donations through Dec. 31

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s board of directors will match every dollar donated through Dec. 31 up to $317,000. This is the largest match of the year, and the donations given during this time will help provide meals to San Diegans in need while keeping food from goign to waste.
Father Simon Esshaki explores Christmas in the Chaldean community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Chaldean community makes up a large part of San Diego’s unique and diverse community — many Chaldean families take Christmas very seriously. Father Simon joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the community’s traditions and the meaning behind Christmas for Chaldeans and other San Diego Christians.
North Coast Calvary Chapel delivers Christmas message

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For many, the Christmas message is rooted in religious beliefs about the Birth of Christ. This Christmas season, churches continue to remind Christians of the religious importance of the season. Pastor Ryan Pfeiffer of North Coast Calvary Chapel joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the...
Once-in-a-generation storm cancels thousands of flights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A once-in-a-generation storm system is sweeping across the United States. Thousands of flights will be canceled due to the winter surge. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego International Airport with details.
Anchorman Star Will Ferrell Visits San Diego Hotspots

Anchorman star Will Ferrell visited San Diego and among other stops, he ate at one of the city's top destinations for flattop cheeseburgers and NYC-style pizza. Actor and Saturday Night Live alum Will Ferrell visited The Friendly in San Diego's North Park today, where he reportedly ate a Dirty Flat Top cheeseburger, a daily special sandwich, and shotgunned a Modelo beer with staff. What an absolute legend! The Friendly has two locations in San Diego's North Park, another in Pacific Beach and a fourth set to open early next year off Convoy Street in Kearny Mesa. The restaurant was recently named on our Best Burger List for 2022.
King tides arrive on San Diego coastline

King tides are coming to San Diego’s coastline, bringing an unusually high tide at 8:08 a.m. Friday and 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. But, this year, the tides are only expected to produce minor flooding at some beach parking lots and boardwalks. King tides typically...
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
Over 7,000 flights cancelled internationally day before Christmas Eve

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 7,000 flights were canceled on Dec. 23 across the globe, according to data by FlightAware. United States cancellations were in large part due to a once-in-a-generation winter surge that continues to sweep across the middle and eastern thirds of the nation. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman...
High-rise housing homeless catches fire in Downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A fire broke out today, Dec. 22, in a high-rise building downtown that houses homeless people. The blaze was first reported at 12:10 p.m. on the 10th floor of the building at 1401 Imperial Ave., near the East Village neighborhood. It was unclear what caused the fire.
Ocean Beach businesses repeatedly broken into and burglarized

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
Ocean Beach calls on City Hall to address string of burglaries

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ocean Beach residents are calling on City Hall to address a string of burglaries over the last month. Several small businesses have surveillance footage of criminals breaking into their small local storefronts and making out with cash and other goods. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
