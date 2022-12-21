Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Boys Basketball: West Hills 62, Granite Hills 49
A match up between West Hills and Granite Hills in boys basketball. The Eagles put up a fight, but the Wolfpack pick up their 11th win on the season. They pick up the away victory 62-49.
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego’s board matches donations through Dec. 31
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s board of directors will match every dollar donated through Dec. 31 up to $317,000. This is the largest match of the year, and the donations given during this time will help provide meals to San Diegans in need while keeping food from goign to waste.
kusi.com
Father Simon Esshaki explores Christmas in the Chaldean community
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Chaldean community makes up a large part of San Diego’s unique and diverse community — many Chaldean families take Christmas very seriously. Father Simon joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the community’s traditions and the meaning behind Christmas for Chaldeans and other San Diego Christians.
kusi.com
North Coast Calvary Chapel delivers Christmas message
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For many, the Christmas message is rooted in religious beliefs about the Birth of Christ. This Christmas season, churches continue to remind Christians of the religious importance of the season. Pastor Ryan Pfeiffer of North Coast Calvary Chapel joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the...
kusi.com
Once-in-a-generation storm cancels thousands of flights
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A once-in-a-generation storm system is sweeping across the United States. Thousands of flights will be canceled due to the winter surge. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego International Airport with details.
sandiegoville.com
Anchorman Star Will Ferrell Visits San Diego Hotspots
Anchorman star Will Ferrell visited San Diego and among other stops, he ate at one of the city's top destinations for flattop cheeseburgers and NYC-style pizza. Actor and Saturday Night Live alum Will Ferrell visited The Friendly in San Diego's North Park today, where he reportedly ate a Dirty Flat Top cheeseburger, a daily special sandwich, and shotgunned a Modelo beer with staff. What an absolute legend! The Friendly has two locations in San Diego's North Park, another in Pacific Beach and a fourth set to open early next year off Convoy Street in Kearny Mesa. The restaurant was recently named on our Best Burger List for 2022.
KPBS
King tides arrive on San Diego coastline
King tides are coming to San Diego’s coastline, bringing an unusually high tide at 8:08 a.m. Friday and 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. But, this year, the tides are only expected to produce minor flooding at some beach parking lots and boardwalks. King tides typically...
King Tides cause minor flooding at local beaches
King Tides caused minor flooding at some San Diego area beaches on Friday.
kusi.com
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
kusi.com
Over 7,000 flights cancelled internationally day before Christmas Eve
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 7,000 flights were canceled on Dec. 23 across the globe, according to data by FlightAware. United States cancellations were in large part due to a once-in-a-generation winter surge that continues to sweep across the middle and eastern thirds of the nation. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman...
kusi.com
US Marine Corps encouraged to drop “sir” or ma’am” due to Gender Inclusive study
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In recent years, we’ve seen gender identity impact our public education system, workplaces, and even political campaigns. In many cases, gender pronouns have been removed entirely in order for LGBTQ students to feel included, as if pronouns are offensive. Now, the United States Marine...
kusi.com
High-rise housing homeless catches fire in Downtown
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A fire broke out today, Dec. 22, in a high-rise building downtown that houses homeless people. The blaze was first reported at 12:10 p.m. on the 10th floor of the building at 1401 Imperial Ave., near the East Village neighborhood. It was unclear what caused the fire.
Motorcyclist killed in Ocean Beach crash identified
A 30-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash Sunday in the Ocean Beach area has been identified, medical officials said.
Dec. 23 DUI checkpoint scheduled for SD
Make sure to have a designated driver if you plan to drink on Friday. San Diego Police plan to hold a DUI checkpoint within city limits, officials said.
Car crashes into Lemon Grove Mexican restaurant
Employees at one Mexican restaurant in East County got an unexpected visit from a car when it tore through their business.
Family mourning hit-and-run death of beloved father and grandfather
Mario Lucero was riding his bicycle home from work Saturday evening in Valley Center when he was struck and killed
10News photojournalist helps save family from burning home in Encanto
A photojournalist with ABC 10News helped save a sleeping family from a fire that ripped through their home in San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood Tuesday Morning, which left them displaced.
kusi.com
Ocean Beach businesses repeatedly broken into and burglarized
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
kusi.com
Ocean Beach calls on City Hall to address string of burglaries
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ocean Beach residents are calling on City Hall to address a string of burglaries over the last month. Several small businesses have surveillance footage of criminals breaking into their small local storefronts and making out with cash and other goods. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
Family-owned business in Ocean Beach hurting from recent burglaries
At around 1 a.m. Monday, California Wild Ales had its fourth break in. Each one happened around a holiday.
