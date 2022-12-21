Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Christmas Eve, Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Saturday, Sunday and even Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both...
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego’s board matches donations through Dec. 31
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s board of directors will match every dollar donated through Dec. 31 up to $317,000. This is the largest match of the year, and the donations given during this time will help provide meals to San Diegans in need while keeping food from goign to waste.
Dead sea lion raises question of shark presence in La Jolla waters
A local waterman and a marine biologist have differing views on whether the animal's injuries were caused by a shark attack.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Escondido, CA
“Escondido” is the Spanish word for “hidden,” which makes you wonder what to do when you step foot in the city. The beautiful city of Escondido in San Diego County, California, has tons of spectacular things to offer visitors. It was incorporated in 1888 and is conveniently...
kusi.com
Father Simon Esshaki explores Christmas in the Chaldean community
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Chaldean community makes up a large part of San Diego’s unique and diverse community — many Chaldean families take Christmas very seriously. Father Simon joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the community’s traditions and the meaning behind Christmas for Chaldeans and other San Diego Christians.
Holocaust survivor returns to remodeled home in East San Diego County
local Holocaust survivor returned to a remodeled East County home after community members rallied to help renovate it.
San Diego weekly Reader
Bird watchers survey San Diego County, square by square
“Five days out of the last seven I’ve been on ten-mile hikes. I’ve been birding in really remote parts of the county. What people for this project do is adopt a square. They’re responsible for reporting on the birding activity there. Many squares in the remotest spots weren’t adopted by anybody. So now we have what we call blockbusters, where a group of us do the square. Last weekend I helped do a square that we had to hike two and a half miles just to reach." (July 11, 2002)
Pedestrian hit by train in Old Town; COASTER temporarily halted
A male pedestrian was hit by a COASTER train in Old Town on Christmas Eve morning, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
kusi.com
North Coast Calvary Chapel delivers Christmas message
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For many, the Christmas message is rooted in religious beliefs about the Birth of Christ. This Christmas season, churches continue to remind Christians of the religious importance of the season. Pastor Ryan Pfeiffer of North Coast Calvary Chapel joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the...
daytrippen.com
Silver Strand State Beach San Diego Beach Camping
Silver Strand State Beach is located on the sand strip separating San Diego Bay from the Pacific Ocean. Silver Strand is San Diego’s most popular place for beach camping. Silver Strand gives you the feeling of a remote location while being only a few miles away from the city.
eastcountymagazine.org
SNOW DAY AT LINDO LAKES
December 23, 2022 (Lakeside) - Wesley Maddocks of San Diego County Parks and Recreation featured Snow Day at Lindo Park in Lakeside. "It has been a dream of our directors to bring snow to our parks," says Maddocks. Twenty tons of ice were donated for this event and the crowd...
KPBS
Mexican tradition: San Diego's mariachi music for the holiday season
Mariachi bands are a big part of the Christmas season in Mexican culture, and are a musical gift to the rest of the world. Southwestern College in Chula Vista was the first to offer training and a degree in mariachi music. Jeff Nevin developed the curriculum for the mariachi specialization...
kusi.com
Father Joe’s Villages hosts end-of-year giving campaign
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is hosting an end-of-year giving campaign where it will match all donations between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31. By donation cash, vehicles, and household items to Father Joe’s Villages, San Diegans can have a direct impact on the lives of those in need this holiday season.
Teen’s car partially submerged by King Tide; man helps tow to dry land
It was a rude and wet awakening for one teenager on Fiesta Island Friday morning.
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
King Tides cause minor flooding at local beaches
King Tides caused minor flooding at some San Diego area beaches on Friday.
San Diego weekly Reader
Red Fox Room reverie
Like other sentimental San Diegans I was disappointed when I learned that the Red Fox Room was being booted from its home in the Lafayette Hotel — a space that it had occupied for half a century. To me, the old Red Fox Room was a beloved time capsule in a city that can’t seem to get rid of its antique features fast enough. And the news that it would be moving across the street didn’t do much to improve my mood. I had little faith in the place’s ability to reincarnate itself in a building that would be some 60 years newer, despite the proprietor’s intention to keep the institution more or less the same.
Free Christmas tree giveaway on Dec. 22
A one-day-only free Christmas tree give away is happening Tuesday at two locations in San Diego County.
SFGate
10 Things You Have to See and Do When Living in San Diego
There’s something you need to know about San Diego: Visit and you’ll want to move; move and you’ll never want to leave. It’s a tough choice to make, but we think it’s worth it for the endless 75 degree and sunny days. Between the beautiful weather, beaches, and people you’ll encounter, these activities and places will show you why the west coast really is the best coast.
Multiple San Marcos homes hit by Christmas decoration vandals
Ring surveillance footage captured the vandals knocking over and ripping out Christmas decorations outside of several homes.
