Like other sentimental San Diegans I was disappointed when I learned that the Red Fox Room was being booted from its home in the Lafayette Hotel — a space that it had occupied for half a century. To me, the old Red Fox Room was a beloved time capsule in a city that can’t seem to get rid of its antique features fast enough. And the news that it would be moving across the street didn’t do much to improve my mood. I had little faith in the place’s ability to reincarnate itself in a building that would be some 60 years newer, despite the proprietor’s intention to keep the institution more or less the same.

