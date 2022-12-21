Truck driver cited for crash on Interstate 80 in Thursday snow storm

Turbot Township, Pa. — An Indiana truck driver was cited for traveling too fast in the snowy conditions Thursday on Interstate 80 and crashing into emergency response vehicles.

State police at Milton say Karanjeet Singh, 28, of Noblesville, Indiana, drove over road flares in the right lane near mile marker 213 in Turbot Township as he attempted to merge into the left lane at the last minute.

The right lane was closed due to a rollover crash that had occurred around noon on Dec. 15.

Trooper Kyle Drick says Singh hit a PennDOT vehicle as he tried to merge into the left lane and then hit a Turbot Township emergency truck.

No one was injured.

Traffic summaries were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton.