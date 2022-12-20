ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Afghanistan’s Taliban stop women from working in NGOs after ‘serious complaints about dress code’

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have asked all NGOs to stop their female employees from working after “serious complaints” about their dress code.The order threatened to stop the operations of the NGOs if they don’t follow the instructions.“There have been serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations,” the notification sent to all the NGOs, said.“The ministry of economy... instructs all organisations to stop females working until further notice,” the notification, which was reviewed by AFP, said. The NGO order came in a letter...
The Triplicate

Guest Column: Attacks on Press Freedom Are an Attack on Democracy

Alfonso Esquivel. Antonio de la Cruz. Armando Lopez. Fredid Roman. Heber Vasquez. Jose Arenas. Juan Lopez. Juan Muniz. Luis Ramirez. Maria Lopez. Roberto Barrera. Sheila Oliveira. Yessenia Falconi. Remember those names. They are the 13 journalists killed this year in Mexico, a country that the Committee to Protect Journalists says has turned into the most dangerous country for journalists. Mexico’s drug cartels pose a particular obstacle to independent journalism. Physical...
Vindman says U.S. aid to Ukraine sends message of 'premier military capability'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington on Wednesday was a reminder of how much the war in Ukraine has defined 2022, both for his country and ours. And in many ways, Zelenskyy's visit, during which he met with President Biden at the White House and spoke at a joint meeting of Congress, was an elaborate way of thanking America and a request to keep the aid coming. Here's President Zelenskyy speaking in Congress on Wednesday night.
In Odesa, Ukrainians celebrate Hanukkah in a city without power

Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have left millions of people without power. Without electricity, the difficult circumstances of everyday living - it gives new meaning to the Jewish Festival of Lights. NPR's Tim Mak shows us how they're celebrating Hanukkah in the southern port city of Odesa. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Opinion: The light of Hanukkah shines in Ukraine

Many have compared President Zelenskyy's address to a joint session of Congress to the appearance Winston Churchill made 81 years ago. But I was reminded of when Churchill addressed the Canadian House of Commons a few days later. He said French generals who urged surrender to Germany had told their government, "'In three weeks England will have her neck wrung like a chicken.'"
