The Taliban continues eroding the rights and visibility of Afghan women and girls
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Afghan women's rights advocate Naheed Farid about the Taliban's ban on university education for women. She was shocked by the decision to end higher education for women.
Afghanistan’s Taliban stop women from working in NGOs after ‘serious complaints about dress code’
Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have asked all NGOs to stop their female employees from working after “serious complaints” about their dress code.The order threatened to stop the operations of the NGOs if they don’t follow the instructions.“There have been serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations,” the notification sent to all the NGOs, said.“The ministry of economy... instructs all organisations to stop females working until further notice,” the notification, which was reviewed by AFP, said. The NGO order came in a letter...
Guest Column: Attacks on Press Freedom Are an Attack on Democracy
Alfonso Esquivel. Antonio de la Cruz. Armando Lopez. Fredid Roman. Heber Vasquez. Jose Arenas. Juan Lopez. Juan Muniz. Luis Ramirez. Maria Lopez. Roberto Barrera. Sheila Oliveira. Yessenia Falconi. Remember those names. They are the 13 journalists killed this year in Mexico, a country that the Committee to Protect Journalists says has turned into the most dangerous country for journalists. Mexico’s drug cartels pose a particular obstacle to independent journalism. Physical...
Migrants in Massachusetts bring together Venezuelans living in the U.S.
Waves of Venezuelans arriving in Massachusetts have needed a lot of help, bringing together those who have been in the U.S. for years and unifying them with a common mission.
Ukrainian activist, former politician and mom looks back on a year of war
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Ukrainian activist Hanna Hopko about what 2022 has been like for her and her family living through the war.
Zelenskyy told Congress continued aid is an investment in global security. Is it?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Amanda Sloat, senior director for Europe on the National Security Council, about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Washington and U.S. assistance.
Vindman says U.S. aid to Ukraine sends message of 'premier military capability'
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington on Wednesday was a reminder of how much the war in Ukraine has defined 2022, both for his country and ours. And in many ways, Zelenskyy's visit, during which he met with President Biden at the White House and spoke at a joint meeting of Congress, was an elaborate way of thanking America and a request to keep the aid coming. Here's President Zelenskyy speaking in Congress on Wednesday night.
An advocacy group reunites Mexican immigrants with their families for the holidays
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). MARY SCOTT HODGIN, BYLINE: Dozens of people crowd into an event space just outside of Birmingham. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Spanish). HODGIN: They set out homemade dishes like salads, a Mexican soup called pozole, cakes with fresh fruit. They decorate tables with balloons and flowers....
Pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42 may not end this week as planned
The U.S. Supreme Court granted a request by Republican attorneys general who want to extend those restrictions. The court put a temporary hold on a lower court ruling that found Title 42 unlawful. Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics...
The final report on the Capitol attack is released by the House Jan. 6 panel
The 800-page report details why the panel recommended four criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump. The report comes after the panel's final business hearing on Monday.
In Odesa, Ukrainians celebrate Hanukkah in a city without power
Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have left millions of people without power. Without electricity, the difficult circumstances of everyday living - it gives new meaning to the Jewish Festival of Lights. NPR's Tim Mak shows us how they're celebrating Hanukkah in the southern port city of Odesa. (SOUNDBITE OF...
A bipartisan bill in Congress to grant legal status to Afghan refugees is blocked
Tens of thousands of Afghans came to the U.S. after the 2021 Taliban takeover, but they don't have legal status. A bipartisan bill in Congress to grant that status has been blocked. Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert...
These photos show how daily life continues as Kyiv enters its 2nd winter of war
Since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the country has been in a state of flux. Ukrainians have had to recalibrate their idea of what normal is monthly, weekly, daily — or even hourly. In the winter days immediately following the invasion, with a Russian...
Opinion: The light of Hanukkah shines in Ukraine
Many have compared President Zelenskyy's address to a joint session of Congress to the appearance Winston Churchill made 81 years ago. But I was reminded of when Churchill addressed the Canadian House of Commons a few days later. He said French generals who urged surrender to Germany had told their government, "'In three weeks England will have her neck wrung like a chicken.'"
