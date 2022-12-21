ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

Merakey High Point center sets up Toy Drive for foster children

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGtyu_0jpXFzta00

DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) — Merakey High Point Center employees gathered Tuesday to prepare gifts for foster children in the area.

More than 200 kids in Merakey’s Foster Care Program will receive gifts this year through the Merakey Foundation. Employees in DuBois prepared tons of gifts to help gift back to the community.

“It feels great just getting the pictures and the stories from the program staff that are able to deliver those toys to the homes and just seeing the kids and their response, and the family’s appreciation for it,” Michelle Buzard, Merakey’s Executive Director of Child Welfare Services, said.

Johnstown mom encourages others to pay it forward in honor of son

Throughout the month of December, the Merakey Foundation has been hard at work collecting gifts and donations to help support children and families a part of the Merakey Foster Care Program.

“It’s nice to have that extra touch that Merakey provides to the kids,” Sherri Belt, DuBois foster parent, said. “There are things that they had on their list that they get so excited on Christmas morning to get those presents.”

Locally more than 100 gifts were received and more than 20 children will receive gifts this Christmas.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Merakey’s Foster Care Program provides children and adolescents with safe homes and foster families with 24/7 support and a stipend. For those interested in learning more about their programs or about becoming a foster parent, visit Merakey’s website or call 833-629-2220.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

12-year-old ‘Grinch’ raising money for families in need

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A young girl in Curwensville is putting her own spin on the Christmas classic movie, The Grinch. 12-year-old Avah Dixon is better known around her community as The Grinch when she puts on the green suit during the holiday season. However, her Grinch costume doesn’t mean her heart is two […]
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Meals on Wheels driver delivers more than meals

CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inside the Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Curwensville office, you’ll find workers preparing hundreds of fresh meals for the agency’s Meals on Wheels and More program. The meals are then loaded into vans every Monday through Friday. “Everyone gets a cold pack and everyone gets a […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Receiving drug and alcohol help during the holidays

(WTAJ)–While some people see the holidays as a joyous time, others it can bring out triggers and emotions. Those that struggle with mental health, drug and alcohol abuse may have a feeling of isolation. Also, different memories and activity can lead someone down the wrong path of recovery. Incoming Executive Director of the Blair County […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre YMCA to offer ‘Christmas Blessings in a Box’

UPDATE — The YMCA of Centre County is canceling an Anti-Hunger program food distribution event that was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 24. YMCA of Centre County Communications Director Emilie Hettinger said extreme temperatures forced the cancelation of the event that was going to be held in Philipsburg. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Various Centre County […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man buying breakfast for Denny’s customers on Christmas Eve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity. Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m. This isn’t […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Centre County United Way launches online silent auction

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County United Way is making one final push for its 2022 fundraising campaign with an online silent auction. Titled “Snowed Out,” the auction was originally a part of their Taste of the Town fundraiser which was cancelled due to the weather. The auction launched on December 22. The […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone art studio teaches centuries old holiday tradition

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–It’s never too late to bring back some holiday traditions even some from hundreds of years ago. Earlier Wednesday evening, STUDIO Nine-54 in Tyrone did just that with their Yule Festival celebration by letting folks decorate their own yule log. As part of the art studio’s celebration, decorating the log helps to […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona church to open new youth outreach center in 2023

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Champion Life Church in Altoona will be opening a new youth center to help provide after-school and weekend activities. The new Altoona Youth Outreach Center located at 1314 12th Street is scheduled to open in early 2023. A moderate renovation will soon be made to the church’s former gymnasium complex. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown mom encourages others to pay it forward in honor of son

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — When Noreen Conahan’s son, Dallas Beauregard, would leave for school she would tell him, “go be shiny.” It’s a phrase that now hangs on her door in Johnstown in his honor. “Go be shiny and pay it forward,” Conahan explained. “So it’s a reminder to us every day when we walk […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Halfmoon Township considering leaving Schlow Library program

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Schlow Centre Region Library receives portions of it’s annual funding from municipalities near State College and one is considering withdrawing their contract, which library officials said would impact funding and services for all members. The Halfmoon Township Board of Supervisors is set to hold a special meeting on Monday, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Tribune-Review

2 suffer injuries in Christmas Eve house fire in Freeport

Two people suffered minor injuries in a fire that damaged a Freeport house Saturday morning, Freeport’s fire chief said. A mail carrier reported a porch on fire in the 500 block of Franklin Street around 8:30 a.m., Chief Ryan Sweeny said. When firefighters arrived, Sweeny said the home’s residents...
FREEPORT, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO DISPLACED BY FIRE ON SCHOOL STREET

Two people were displaced due to a fire on School Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported that the call went out at 9:18 last night for a structure fire at 219 School Street. Indiana, Creekside and Homer City fire departments along with Indiana Borough Police, the HazMat team and citizens ambulance were initially dispatched. Plumville and Blacklick fire departments were called in for standby detail within the hour, and 40 minutes after the first call, the Coral-Graceton fire department was called to provide assistance on scene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON FRIDAY

First responders were kept busy yesterday with multiple calls. Since noon on Friday, four calls for utility lines down were reported by Indiana County 911. The first was at 1:18 p.m. on hemlock Lane in pine Township. Another was reported at 2:42 in the same area. At 7:26 p.m., utility lines were reported down on Haslett Church Road in Montgomery Township. And utility lines were reported down at 8:41 p.m. on Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township. Nanty-Glo, Spangler, Cherry Tree and Bolivar fire departments were dispatched respectively.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPMC Altoona celebrates Hanukkah with candle-lighting ceremony

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC Altoona is bringing light to the celebration of light by marking the third day of Hanukkah. On Tuesday morning, the hospital held a candle-lighting ceremony with a large menorah in the lobby to honor the Jewish holiday. Rabbi Audrey Korotkin of the Temple Beth Israel said having the menorah is […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Claysburg man charged after dogs found chained without food, water

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after state police say they found four dogs in extremely poor health on his property. Troopers were sent to a home along Beaver Dam Road in Kimmel Township on Monday, Oct. 3 to assist Greenfield Township police. After arriving at the […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

CATABUS to reduce services for holidays in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CATABUS will be operating at reduced services during the holidays. The company announced all their services will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, all CATA services will run on a reduced Winter Holiday level of service. All services will stop by […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen arrested, charged with stabbing, choking her mother

A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Warming shelter closed after power restored in Cambria County borough

UPDATE — Power has been restored to Brownstown Borough after an outage that lasted for hours. The warming center has been closed, according to the West Hills Regional Fire Department. Anyone who experiences any issues is asked to contact the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at (814) 421-2100. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warming […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy