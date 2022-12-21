Read full article on original website
Related
A prolonged winter storm delivers power outages, snarled travel and frigid temperatures on Christmas Day
A nearly weeklong winter storm blasting much of the US has plunged temperatures to life-threatening lows, brought blizzards and floods, and left more than a quarter million people without power on Christmas Day.
Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
Water pressure ‘fluctuating’ in Jackson amid frigid weather
The water system in Jackson, which partially collapsed in late August, was experiencing “fluctuating” pressure impacting residents on Saturday amid frigid temperatures, officials said. Some neighborhoods in Jackson had low water pressure and residents said they had no water pressure on Christmas Eve. As the temperature remained below...
