Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Road conditions, low visibility lead to multiple crashes in Southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Drivers are dealing with those dangerous conditions across our area. Blowing and drifting snow is affecting drivers from Plymouth to South Bend to Berrien County. WSBT took US-12 which is one of the alternative routes to avoid I-94. According to MDOT, all eastbound lanes...
22 WSBT
South Bend and St. Joseph County officials say they are prepared for winter storm
South Bend and St. Joseph County leaders told WSBT their plans of action for this incoming blizzard. It is all hands on deck with many different departments working towards one goal and that’s to ensure safety for everybody. A South Bend Public Works official says main roads will be...
22 WSBT
I-94 reopens after multiple crashes closed the highway earlier in the day on Friday
I-94 in Berrien County has reopened after being shut down for hours after multiple crashes. Early on Friday 9 semis were involved in a crash. Dispatch tells WSBT this was just one of the crashes that caused the east bound lane to be shutdown for about 12 miles from south of St. Joseph to Watervliet.
22 WSBT
17-year-old dies in crash caused by icy roads
A 17-year-old girl has been killed in a crash caused by icy roads in Elkhart County. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s office says she was a passenger in a vehicle that slid on the ice and struck a semi-truck. The deadly crash happened on CR 18 at about 9:00 Thursday...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern
The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
22 WSBT
Winter storm impacts air travel
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The big focus of our Storm Alert Team Coverage today is on the roads, but this storm is still impacting South Bend International Airport. Travelers are holding out hope to see family this weekend, despite the many cancelled and delayed flights. WSBT spoke with...
22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: Elkhart's Samiyah Stout
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Conference is stacked with talent this year on the girls side. You know about South Bend Washington and Marian, but one team to keep on the radar is the Elkhart Lions. The Lions are lead by a shutdown junior, whose game only continues to...
Comments / 0