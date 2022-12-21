ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

17-year-old dies in crash caused by icy roads

A 17-year-old girl has been killed in a crash caused by icy roads in Elkhart County. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s office says she was a passenger in a vehicle that slid on the ice and struck a semi-truck. The deadly crash happened on CR 18 at about 9:00 Thursday...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern

The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Winter storm impacts air travel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The big focus of our Storm Alert Team Coverage today is on the roads, but this storm is still impacting South Bend International Airport. Travelers are holding out hope to see family this weekend, despite the many cancelled and delayed flights. WSBT spoke with...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

High School Spotlight: Elkhart's Samiyah Stout

ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Conference is stacked with talent this year on the girls side. You know about South Bend Washington and Marian, but one team to keep on the radar is the Elkhart Lions. The Lions are lead by a shutdown junior, whose game only continues to...
ELKHART, IN

