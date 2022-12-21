Effective: 2022-12-24 21:09:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hyde; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Walworth WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills from 25 below to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO