Read full article on original website
Related
Goldman Sachs Deepens Banking Partnership With Apple
Goldman Sachs is expanding its banking partnership with Apple, something other banks have resisted. A Thursday (Dec. 22) report by The Wall Street Journal — citing unnamed sources — says that Apple has spent years asking big banks to let their customers view account balances on the Apple digital wallet.
Automated Tools Help eCommerce Sellers Weather Economic Headwinds
Intelligent eCommerce solutions offer businesses a smart lesson in how to adapt during tough times. In the face of growing inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and other macro headwinds, consumers are increasingly comparison shopping around price and convenience. By giving shoppers what they want at the price they want it...
$5T Syndicated Loan Market Readies for Data-Driven Digital Makeover
The syndicated loan market has ballooned the past few decades, but technology has lagged, badly. Syndicated loans represent a $5 trillion corner of finance, and $1.4 trillion of that is traded annually through private instruments widely used for financing in corporate America. The loans themselves can reach into the tens of billions of dollars.
Unprofitable Direct-to-Consumer Brands May Not Last Through 2023
Early-stage direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands that rely on investor funding will have a difficult year ahead. This, as macroeconomic conditions worsen and venture capitalists get more conservative with their investments and expectations. Brands that are producing short-term losses in the hopes of building a business that will be profitable down the line may find that they never make it that far.
Sygnus Acquires 42.2% Stake in B2B Logistics Services Provider CS&T
Sygnus Deneb Investments Limited (SDI) has acquired a 42.2% stake in B2B logistics services provider CS&T. The private equity investment company said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release that the investment will help CS&T to continue its strategic expansion and broaden its service offering to the Caribbean and Latin America.
SoftLedger Launches Business Intelligence Dashboard With Real-Time Data
SoftLedger has launched a new business intelligence dashboard that presents real-time data in graphical form. The provider of a real-time cloud accounting software platform said in a Wednesday (Dec. 21) press release that the dashboard will help chief financial officers (CFOs) use timely and accurate financial data to make strategic business decisions.
Boost Payment Solutions Names Seth Goodman Chief Revenue Officer
B2B payments firm Boost Payment Solutions has named Seth Goodman chief revenue officer. Goodman joins the firm after most recently serving as chief revenue officer at FinTech partner bank WebBank, Boost Payment Solutions said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release. During his 20 years in B2B sales, strategy and...
Amazon and Walmart Market Share Battle Crossed New Lines In 2022
The epic battle for wallet share between Amazon and Walmart entered uncharted waters in 2022. Tracking the action in the PYMNTS Amazon Versus Walmart report series, the year began with big news: the eCommerce titan bested the Bentonville behemoth for the first time in history, ushering in a new competitive dynamic between online and in-store sales.
Digital Wallets Drive D2C Brands’ Holiday Sales
In a bid to win consumers’ holiday spending, D2C brands are removing payment friction. This, as data shows that online shoppers are increasingly seeking out brands that offer them quick, convenient transactions. According to PYMNTS’ study, “Deal Or No Deal: The 2022 Holiday Shopping Report,” which draws from a...
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egyptian Open Banking Firm Underlie
Fintech Galaxy has acquired the Egyptian open banking platform Underlie for an undisclosed sum. The Dubai-based financial technology firm announced the acquisition in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 22) stating that “the deal will help to set [its] Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the region, develop and launch new digital solutions and push financial inclusion forward.”
FTC Wants Mastercard to Share Data with Other Payment Networks
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants Mastercard to share card data with competing payment networks. Under a proposed order announced Friday (Dec. 23), Mastercard will have to share with competing networks the customer account information needed to process debit payments, the FTC said in a press release. “This is a...
Financial Institutions’ Loyalty Play: Hyper-Personalized Spending Guidance
A key for financial institutions (FIs) prioritizing loyalty and seeking to tailor their clients’ customer experience could be right in front of them: receipt data. Today’s digitally savvy consumers expect seamless, personalized banking — including targeted help with their spending habits. However, customers may not want to pay extra for what could be perceived as an “extra” feature, perhaps due to inflation’s impact on their wallets. Some FIs seeking to strike that delicate balance have embraced item-level receipt data as one solution.
$2.5M in Funding Raised by Nigerian Online Furniture Seller Taeillo
Nigerian online furniture store Taeillo now has $2.5 million in funding raised to ramp up production. The Lagos-based investment company Aruwa Capital Management, a female-founded and led impact investor, provided the capital, which it announced earlier this month (Dec.12). “We are thrilled to announce this investment into Taeillo as it...
Automation Helps Minimize Friction In Online Insurance Claims Process
Automation can be the missing link to minimizing friction in the online insurance claims process. In fact, when it comes to making an insurance claim, filling out forms and providing reams of documentation is known to increase friction in the customer journey. To address the problem, German InsurTech startup INZMO...
ByteDance Says Employees Improperly Accessed TikTok User Data
TikTok parent company ByteDance reportedly said employees improperly accessed two journalists’ TikTok user data. General Counsel Erich Andersen wrote in a Thursday (Dec. 22) email to ByteDance employees that employees had improperly done so in a “misguided plan” to identify people who had leaked information about the company, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
Inventory Data a Weak Link in Omnichannel Retail, BOPIS Efforts
Despite all the growth of omnichannel retail, the inventory data needed to satisfy BOPIS demand is still behind. Among those pressures: Having the right inventory in place, and having the right tech stack in place to track that inventory and update the information in real time for consumers. BOPIS, or...
Main Street Small Business Faces Fresh Tests as Recession Looms
Main Street SMBs can take a breather, having shown resilience during a year threatened by recession. The holiday season is winding down; the major gift-giving days are largely in the rearview mirror. With stores closed and families gathering for the long weekend, small business owners can finally relax, put their feet up, and look forward to better days.
2023 Will Be the Year of Grocery Shopping
As inflation causes consumers to crimp spending, grocery shopping is seen coming out on top. With many consumers cutting out unnecessary purchases, the supermarket value proposition — to meet shoppers’ essential daily food needs at far lower prices than restaurants — is all the more appealing to cash-strapped customers.
Instacart Uses SNAP Delivery Discount to Woo Lower-Income Shoppers
This week in grocery, Instacart unveils a SNAP grocery delivery deal and self-service technology expands. In a bid to shake the association of grocery delivery with higher-income consumers with money to spare, aggregator Instacart is offering discounted memberships to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants, the company announced Tuesday (Dec. 20).
African Development Bank Partners with Bank One on Trade Finance
The African Development Bank Group is supporting the trade finance efforts of Bank One Limited. The Group will provide a $40 million trade finance package that is meant to help Bank One of Mauritius increase its capacity to provide trade finance to small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), local corporates and other key sectors in Mauritius and across Africa, the African Development Bank said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0