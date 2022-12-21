Read full article on original website
Conservation dept. reports 16,032 deer harvested during antlerless hunting
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer hunting season, Dec. 3 to 11. Last year’s antlerless-portion harvest total was 15,019.
Extreme winter weather poses significant risks for pets
Over the next few days, Missouri will see temperatures and wind chills well below freezing that will be life-threatening to both humans and pets. During this extreme winter weather, the Humane Society of Missouri is urging everyone to keep their pets safe. Following these tips can help protect pets in...
Highway patrol seeks safe drivers over Christmas holiday
Missouri State Highway Patrol urges all drivers to arrive at their holiday celebrations safely. "Remember to wear a seat belt, obey all traffic laws, pay attention and don’t drink and drive," states MSHP in a press release.
Santa's reindeer get movement approval from state
Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer. According to the state, Santa Claus from The North Pole applied for the permit last week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.
Auditor reports Missouri spent $8.82B of $11.8B in federal COVID-19 funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri received more than $11.8 billion in federal COVID-19 funding since April 2020, according to the latest report from Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway. Through the end of November, Missouri spent $6.47 billion in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and...
Home Values in Missouri Soared During the Pandemic
The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with home prices hitting record highs up until a few months ago. More recently, surging mortgage rates have put some pressure on the housing market, slowing the climb in housing prices. That could be good news for buyers, though home prices remain considerably higher than they were in 2019 after surging in the two years since.
