Indiana State

New York Post

James Harden ‘seriously considering’ return to Rockets in surprising NBA twist

Is a James Harden-Rockets reunion on the horizon? It just might be, with Harden, 33, reportedly “seriously considering” a return to Houston if he turns down a new deal with the 76ers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden, who forced his way out of Houston two seasons ago in a deal that sent him to the Nets, has reportedly been considering the Rockets in recent months along with his inner circle. The Rockets, who are 9-23, have fallen into a rebuild since trading Harden. The Sixers, meanwhile, had won seven straight games headed into Sunday’s clash with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. If...
102.5 The Bone

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates

It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
MILWAUKEE, WI

