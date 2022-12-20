Is a James Harden-Rockets reunion on the horizon? It just might be, with Harden, 33, reportedly “seriously considering” a return to Houston if he turns down a new deal with the 76ers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden, who forced his way out of Houston two seasons ago in a deal that sent him to the Nets, has reportedly been considering the Rockets in recent months along with his inner circle. The Rockets, who are 9-23, have fallen into a rebuild since trading Harden. The Sixers, meanwhile, had won seven straight games headed into Sunday’s clash with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. If...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO