thesource.com
The State of Georgia Names Declares Dec. 21 ’21 Savage Day’
21 Savage was recognized as an exceptional citizen by the state of Georgia for his ongoing humanitarian activities in the community and nationwide through his ‘bank account’ financial literacy initiative. He was recognized with a proclamation declaring Dec. 21st (12/21) as “21 Savage Day” across the state of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
Clayton County opens warming station in Riverdale
The weather outside is scheduled to be frightful and Clayton County will have a warming station open for those looking for a place to spend the holiday weekend safe from the elements. The temperature in Riverdale Friday morning hovered between 16 and 18 degrees. A temporary warming station at Sequoyah Middle School in Riverdale will […] The post Clayton County opens warming station in Riverdale appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia man sentenced for murdering ex-girlfriend at July 4th barbecue
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a July 4th barbecue. Raphael Kelley 22, of Lamar County, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Laci Moss, 23, following a disagreement at a barbecue at a home on Lobolly Ridge in Locust Grove on July 4, 2021.
‘Breakdown’ Episode 21: The Final Presentment
The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast "Breakdown The Trump Grand Jury" looks at the report that the Fulton County special grand jury will issue, and what District Attorney Fani Willis' next move will be.
Rapper Latto Gifted Special Key to Clayco From Stacey Abrams After Donating $250K to Residents
Rapper Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, joined in on this year’s season of giving. The “Big Energy” rapper made a special appearance in her hometown, Clayton County, Georgia, where she hosted her second annual “Christmas in Clayco” event last weekend, donating $250,000 worth of gifts to the residents.
Clayton County appoints Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
Convicted felon Victor Hill appears to have gotten his wish on who would follow him as interim sheriff of Clayton County...
claytoncrescent.org
Warming center at Sequoyah Middle in Riverdale
The Clayton County Board of Commissioners, in partnership with Clayton County Public Schools, opens a warming station for those in need due to anticipated inclement weather and freezing temperatures. Doors will open at the temporary warming station located at Sequoyah Middle School, 95 Valley Hill Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274 on Friday, December 23, 2022, at noon. The temporary warming station will remain open until Monday, December 26, 2022, at noon.
Driving Into History: Tom Houck drove MLK Jr., now gives history tours
Tom Houck morphed from a key activist in the civil rights movement to a political consultant, journalist, and talk show host. For his latest act, he's a civil rights tour guide.
Emerging 100 of Atlanta Welcomes 27 New Members
The Emerging 100 of Atlanta (E100 Atlanta), the young professional auxiliary of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., is proud to announce the induction of 27 new members into the organization. The Emerging 100 of Atlanta, founded in 2010, is comprised of high-achieving Black men who represent an array...
wabe.org
East Point continues push to replace Atlanta Medical Center South ER
South metro officials are ramping up efforts to replace Atlanta Medical Center South, which was the only full-service Fulton County emergency department south of I-20. Wellstar Health System closed the East Point hospital last spring. Since then, city officials have been looking at how to bring in a new hospital...
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 177
The downtown area of the city of Atlanta is home to many points of interest — such as Underground Atlanta, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Georgia World Congress Center, the National Center For Civil and Human Rights, CNN Center, a stadium and an arena, and many restaurants and hotel properties.
UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support
It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Unhoused Georgians face winter freeze on the streets of downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First the rain. Then the freeze. Now the wait. Atlantans braving the winter weather on the streets of downtown are being hit especially hard by brutal temperatures. “My hands are getting cold and I had to get these warmers right here and keep on...
The Citizen Online
Richard (Dick) Byron Charles, 90, of Peachtree City, Ga.
Richard “Dick” Byron Charles, 90, passed away peacefully at home, on December 19, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. “Dick”, a longtime resident of Peachtree City, Georgia, was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, to the late Byron W. Charles and Edith L. (Falt) Charles on October 5. 1932.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hawk’s Trae Young hosts grocery giveaway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawks point guard Trae Young in coordination with “Serving Our Neighbors in Need” partnered with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and Kroger to distribute groceries to more than 50 families across Fulton County.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Toy thief strikes again, breaks into Atlanta nonprofit
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A real-life Grinch is stealing joy from kids in need. This is the second holiday season that an Atlanta-based non-profit has been hit with a break-in ahead of the holidays. Every December, the Empty Stocking Fund makes sure kids have presents to open during...
WISH-TV
Family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and it...
Clayton News Daily
Rockdale County mother and entrepreneur acknowledged for efforts to empower women
CONYERS —A sisterhood that is genuine, safe and judgement free. These were the foundations that Conyers resident Khari Mightly hoped to achieve as she launched her first gift-giving ceremony aimed at empowering women throughout Rockdale County. Four years later Mightly, who is the owner of My Milk and Money,...
