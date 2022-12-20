This Battletoads & Double Dragon SNES re-release looks like the raddest Christmas gift of '93

Limited Run Games has revealed an officially licensed SNES re-release of the 1993 beat 'em up Battletoads & Double Dragon, and my five-year-old self and 32-year-old self are both screaming simultaneously.

Pre-orders are open now for the beautiful collector's edition, but they'll only be available for another week, so don't delay if you want to secure your copy. If you haven't played Battletoads & Double Dragon, well, then you probably wouldn't be here reading this in the first place, but if you are in that niche category of nostalgia-chasing gamers who's unfamiliar with this Rare-developed team-up, here's a quick rundown.

(Image credit: Limited Run Games/Nintendo)

Just to be clear, this isn't a collection of Battletoads and Double Dragon, it's a crossover game that brings the warty fighters Rash, Pimple, and Zitz together with twin brawlers Billy and Jimmy Lee to thwart the latest scheme from the Dark Queen. In their pursuits they come across such dastardly foes as Abobo, Big Blag, Guido, Roper, Robo-Manus, and the Colossus rat ship. You can take on the challenge solo or grab a friend and couch co-op that shit like the good old days.

The re-release's cartridge itself is a lovely deep forest green, and it comes with an individually numbered deluxe hardcover box and a full-color instruction manual. It runs for $54.99 and pre-orders end on Tuesday, December 27 at 8:59pm PT / 11:59pm ET. Unfortunately, that means it won't arrive in time for this year's Christmas, but let's be real, we're all buying this for ourselves anyway.

