Orange, TX

KFDM-TV

Homicide: Man in Orange shot multiple times and found dead in car parked in driveway

ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

One man injured in Mauriceville house fire

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — One man has minor injuries, after a house fire in Mauriceville Friday afternoon. The Orange County Emergency Services Department 4 was called to the 7779 block of Sandra lane at 4:35 pm. They were assisted by ESD 1 and 3, the West Orange Fire Department and...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
kogt.com

One Shot On Hemlock

On Dec. 22 at about 2:27 a.m., Orange Police Officers were dispatched to 3751 Hemlock in reference to a. disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a black male with several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and the Orange Police Department Detective Division is actively investigating the circumstances to this case.
ORANGE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Driver succumbs to injuries sustained in I-10 bridge crash

Just days before Christmas, a 32-year-old Vinton man was killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Interstate 210 bridge. Louisiana State Police Trooper Sgt. Derek Senegal said Michael Lee Soileau Jr. died from injuries sustained in the early Thursday morning crash. Senegal said a 2008 Pontiac G6, driven by Soileau,...
VINTON, LA
KFDM-TV

Beaumont PD looking for Aggravated Robbery suspect

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are looking for a suspect related to an Aggravated Robbery from December 11th around 9pm. The robbery took place at Shop N Save on 4th Street where the suspect threatened the clerk with a firearm. If you can identify this suspect or have any information...
BEAUMONT, TX
proclaimerscv.com

42-Year-Old Texas Man Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont

An Escapee Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont. In Beaumont, Texas (KTRK), the Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials has found a detainee who disappeared after a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont. The TDCJ reported that on Tuesday morning, authorities announced that Zachary Myrick, 42, just went Missing In Action.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor

VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
VIDOR, TX
12newsnow.com

Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water

BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Missing 83-year-old Beaumont man found cold, but safe

BEAUMONT, Texas — A missing 83-year-old Beaumont man who police had been searching for since Sunday afternoon is safe. Beaumont Police had asked help in locating the missing man who was reported to be "in the early stages of dementia." Landry Duriso was found late Sunday night and other...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Nederland issues water system update

NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
NEDERLAND, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

