KFDM-TV
Homicide: Man in Orange shot multiple times and found dead in car parked in driveway
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.
One man injured in Mauriceville house fire
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — One man has minor injuries, after a house fire in Mauriceville Friday afternoon. The Orange County Emergency Services Department 4 was called to the 7779 block of Sandra lane at 4:35 pm. They were assisted by ESD 1 and 3, the West Orange Fire Department and...
kogt.com
Rabbit found safe inside burned Orange County shed following fire on Christmas Eve
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A rabbit was found safe inside a burned shed in Orange County after a fire on Christmas Eve. The fire happened in the 7000 block of Morris Road. The call regarding it came in around 11:30 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found...
Lake Charles American Press
Driver succumbs to injuries sustained in I-10 bridge crash
Just days before Christmas, a 32-year-old Vinton man was killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Interstate 210 bridge. Louisiana State Police Trooper Sgt. Derek Senegal said Michael Lee Soileau Jr. died from injuries sustained in the early Thursday morning crash. Senegal said a 2008 Pontiac G6, driven by Soileau,...
Thieves swipe 3 golf carts from Jefferson County golf course
BEAUMONT, Texas — Someone made off with several golf carts this week from a west Jefferson County golf course. Three golf carts were stolen from the Bayou Din Golf Course according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The carts were stolen on Tuesday night according to a post made...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont PD looking for Aggravated Robbery suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are looking for a suspect related to an Aggravated Robbery from December 11th around 9pm. The robbery took place at Shop N Save on 4th Street where the suspect threatened the clerk with a firearm. If you can identify this suspect or have any information...
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur Police searching for suspect accused of stealing from business
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in finding a man accused of stealing from a business. The suspect was seen on surveillance video taking property from a business without paying, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
proclaimerscv.com
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspects accused of scamming elderly woman out of $10K
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying two people who they believe scammed an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars. It happened on November 10, 2022. The two suspects allegedly used a "pigeon drop scheme" to scam the victim out of $10,000, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water
BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
Missing 83-year-old Beaumont man found cold, but safe
BEAUMONT, Texas — A missing 83-year-old Beaumont man who police had been searching for since Sunday afternoon is safe. Beaumont Police had asked help in locating the missing man who was reported to be "in the early stages of dementia." Landry Duriso was found late Sunday night and other...
proclaimerscv.com
kjas.com
Jasper teen charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter after Saturday wreck in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — A teenager from Jasper is charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wreck in Lufkin left three people dead and three more injured. It happened Saturday morning on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch. Lufkin Police believe 17-year-old...
Nederland issues water system update
NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
Jasper County Sheriff's Office thanks the community for contributing to the Blue Santa operation
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Blue Santa has been successfully making its way throughout Southeast Texas this holiday season. Thanks to the operation and the many supportive people throughout the community, 240 children will have presents under their tree this year. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank...
