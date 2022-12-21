Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Visalia makes history as country's first Certified Autism Destination
Visalia has been designated the first-ever Certified Autism Destination in the country, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination. Recent studies...
Hanford Sentinel
Do Re Mi Music Hub opens doors to local music community | Photos
The streets of Hanford were alive with music as the Do Re Mi Music Hub officially opened its doors during a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon. Friends and relatives of owner Eva Martella and husband Jeff gathered at the business, located at 544 South 11th Ave., to celebrate the start of a new chapter of artistic growth in Kings County.
Hanford Sentinel
Snacks are the main course at Snack Culture
For some, snacks are an in-between meals treat, but at Snack Culture, they’re the main course. Located at 1766 N. 10th Avenue in Hanford, Snack Culture celebrated its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 17. “Who doesn’t love snacks,” said owner Courtney Torres. “Hanford is a small town, but we need...
Hanford Sentinel
In memoriam: A legend, inspiration and hero | Hanford Gourmet
She was a legend. An inspiration. An author. And one of my heroes. Last month I was saddened to learn that Mary Adams Urashima had died after a two-year battle with cancer. While I have previously written columns regarding her work in historic preservation, it is important to me to acknowledge her again, here and now.
fresyes.com
The BEST Tamales in Fresno!
Spoiler Alert: The best tamales are probably the tamales your Abuela made at this time every year when you were a kid – so let’s say these all are second to those!. What is it about Tamales and Christmas? Google would suggest that it goes way back to pre Columbian imes, indigenous people and the belief that the gods made humans from corn. That all may be true but for us, there’s something more nostalgic going on.
KMPH.com
Bankrupt Madera Community Hospital is closing
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera Community Hospital held a meeting Friday morning where the operators announced they are filing for Chapter 11. The hospital will close on Jan. 9th and the clinic will close on Jan 10th. All employees will be laid off. California Attorney General Rob Bonta conditionally...
KMPH.com
Video: Porch pirate steals Christmas presents, toys from family in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. — A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing multiple packages not only from one home, but several, a neighbor says. He decided to go on a shopping spree around the neighborhood near Clinton and Temperance in southeast Fresno. According to Brandon Marshall, the accused thief stole...
Visalia neighborhood targeted by mailbox break-ins
A Visalia neighborhood is coming together after their community mailboxes have been found open and empty at least three times since October.
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: 'Journey through Bethlehem' turns back time in Armona
Time turned back 2,000 years Wednesday night in Armona giving the public a glimpse of what life was like in Bethlehem in the days before the birth of Jesus Christ. The Armona Assembly of God Church is putting on its third Journey through Bethlehem event this week with performances on Thursday and Friday from 6-9 p.m.
Deputies surprise drivers with cash instead of tickets in Madera County
North valley drivers thought they'd be in trouble this holiday season, but routine traffic stops turned into surprise moments of joy.
AdWeek
Corin Hoggard Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN After Nearly 18 Years
Corin Hoggard (pictured left) is leaving Fresno ABC owned station KFSN after nearly 18 years. “I don’t know how to say goodbye,” he wrote in Facebook in post about his departure. “I don’t know how to express how much all of you and this place mean to me.”
thesungazette.com
TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days
On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000. While checking the...
TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
GV Wire
Now City Leaders Want Fresno State to Join Pac-12
Fresh off a Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl victory, talk of Fresno State moving to the Pacific-12 Conference is somewhere between fan fiction and what-if fantasy. Now, it could become a political passion. Fresno City Councilman Tyler Maxwell said he will bring a motion to the City Council in support of...
KMPH.com
$400K North Face cargo theft from Visalia, 2 arrested
Sun Valley, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) and the Visalia Police Department ran a joint investigation that resulted in 2-men being arrested. The CTIP team recovered approximately $414,000 of The North Face products, an entire shipment of stolen...
Fresno woman charged after hitting Hoover student with car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later. We captured […]
Employees evacuated from Foster Farms in southwest Fresno due to hazmat situation
A hazmat situation at the Foster Farms location in southwest Fresno has forced the evacuation of all employees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
GV Wire
What’s in Store for Fresno Weather on Christmas Day?
It’s hard to imagine better weather for Christmas Day than what’s in the forecast. According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. If there’s any wind, it won’t be more than 5 mph. Until then,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Fatality on Highway 43 and Fargo Avenue in Hanford
On the morning of Monday, December 19, 2022, authorities in Kings County reported a fatal big rig crash on SR-43 in Hanford. The incident occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. on State Route 43 just north of Fargo Avenue and involved a big rig and a Toyota, according to the California Highway Patrol.
