Orono, ME

Maine Men Loses to Ohio State 95-61

The Maine Men's Basketball Team lost to Ohio State on Wednesday, December 21st 95-61. Maine trailed 47-26 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine had 2 players in double-figures. Kellen Tynes led the way with 19 points while Gedi Juozapaitis finished with 16 points. The Black Bears were 25-64...
ORONO, ME
Brewer Girls Fall to Cony as Rams Drain 12 3’s 66-47 [STATS]

The Brewer Witches Girl's Basketball Team fell to Cony 66-47 in Brewer on Thursday, December 22nd as the Rams drained 12 3-pointers. Cony took a 17-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 28-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored Cony 16-12 in the 3rd Quarter to cut Cony's lead to 5 points, 40-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
BREWER, ME
Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 66-38 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team used a dominant 3rd Quarter, outscoring Presque Isle 24-8 to beat the Wildcats at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth 66-38 on Thursday, December 22nd. The game was tied at the end of the 1st Quarter 10-10, and it was 23-20 at the end of the 1st...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Hermon Girls Double Up Bucksport 48-24 [STATS]

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team doubled up Bucksport 48-24 in Hermon on Wednesday, December 21st. Hermon led 10-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks put the game away in the 3rd Quarter outscoring the Golden Bucks 13-4 to take a 37-17 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
HERMON, ME
Body found in field in Bangor

BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a field in Bangor Thursday morning. Police say the body of man was found in a small field near the Airport Mall near 1129 Union Street around 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by the...
BANGOR, ME
State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
MAINE STATE
Strong Winds Until Midnight, Flash Freeze Into Saturday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - FIRST ALERT will remain in effect through midnight as strong and damaging winds will continue for the first half of the night and then the threat of a flash freeze into early Saturday morning. The strongest winds will last until the cold front begins to move...
BANGOR, ME
From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant

Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
ENFIELD, ME
Heavy weather to roll through Midcoast with gusty winds and rain

MIDCOAST — Another wind/rain event in a long line of recent storms is predicted to be especially heavy-handed, but this one, due to arrive overnight Thursday into Friday, comes with plenty of warning. According to Rockland’s interim harbor master Molly Eddy, many boat owners are hauling their vessels, and preparing well for bad weather.
ROCKLAND, ME
Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
MAINE STATE
