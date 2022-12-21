Read full article on original website
Maine Men Loses to Ohio State 95-61
The Maine Men's Basketball Team lost to Ohio State on Wednesday, December 21st 95-61. Maine trailed 47-26 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine had 2 players in double-figures. Kellen Tynes led the way with 19 points while Gedi Juozapaitis finished with 16 points. The Black Bears were 25-64...
Bangor Girls Hit Free Throws Down the Stretch – Beat Lawrence 62-52 [STATS]
Free throws win games, and the Bangor Girls Basketball Team proved that Thursday night, going 14-20 in the 4th Quarter and beating the Lawrence Bulldogs 62-52 at Red Barry Gym in Bangor on December 22nd. Bangor jumped out to a 19-9 lead, but then Lawrence outscored Bangor 23-14 in the...
Brewer Boys Oustcore Cony 53-12 in 2nd Half to Win 94-44 [STATS]
In a battle of unbeatens, the Brewer Boys Basketball Team erupted in the 2nd Half for 53 points while holding Cony to just 12 points and turned a relatively close game at the half to a runaway win 94-44 in Augusta on Thursday, December 22nd. Brewer led 20-14 at the...
Brewer Girls Fall to Cony as Rams Drain 12 3’s 66-47 [STATS]
The Brewer Witches Girl's Basketball Team fell to Cony 66-47 in Brewer on Thursday, December 22nd as the Rams drained 12 3-pointers. Cony took a 17-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 28-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored Cony 16-12 in the 3rd Quarter to cut Cony's lead to 5 points, 40-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Cony Rams Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Cony Rams visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The live broadcast will begin below at 6 PM from Brewer High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV,...
Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 66-38 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team used a dominant 3rd Quarter, outscoring Presque Isle 24-8 to beat the Wildcats at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth 66-38 on Thursday, December 22nd. The game was tied at the end of the 1st Quarter 10-10, and it was 23-20 at the end of the 1st...
Hermon Girls Double Up Bucksport 48-24 [STATS]
The Hermon Girls Basketball Team doubled up Bucksport 48-24 in Hermon on Wednesday, December 21st. Hermon led 10-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks put the game away in the 3rd Quarter outscoring the Golden Bucks 13-4 to take a 37-17 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
New wave of businesses ready to leave their mark in central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine — After a successful first year in operation, Dirigo Labs recently announced its second cohort of companies that will make their way through its 12-week accelerator program. “I’m excited to work with these folks, and we have two attractions to Maine from out of state, one from...
WPFO
Body found in field in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a field in Bangor Thursday morning. Police say the body of man was found in a small field near the Airport Mall near 1129 Union Street around 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by the...
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
mainepublic.org
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers across Maine are without power Saturday
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers are without power this morning. CMP reports most of its outages are in York and Cumberland Counties. Versant reports the majority of its outages are in Aroostook, Hancock and Penobscot Counties. In a statement, Central Maine Power said that it had...
wabi.tv
State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
wabi.tv
Strong Winds Until Midnight, Flash Freeze Into Saturday Morning
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - FIRST ALERT will remain in effect through midnight as strong and damaging winds will continue for the first half of the night and then the threat of a flash freeze into early Saturday morning. The strongest winds will last until the cold front begins to move...
Traveling for Christmas? Here's what to expect in Maine ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday rush is on, and this year, the forecast is not in our favor. The busiest holiday travel days are the Wednesday and Friday before Christmas. Approximately 3,000 people will come through TSA each day before Christmas at the Portland International Jetport. Paul Bradbury, the...
mainebiz.biz
From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant
Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
penbaypilot.com
Heavy weather to roll through Midcoast with gusty winds and rain
MIDCOAST — Another wind/rain event in a long line of recent storms is predicted to be especially heavy-handed, but this one, due to arrive overnight Thursday into Friday, comes with plenty of warning. According to Rockland’s interim harbor master Molly Eddy, many boat owners are hauling their vessels, and preparing well for bad weather.
What Should You Prepare For With Coming Pre-Christmas Storm?
Batten down the hatches and bring in the inflatables!. It's time to take a few steps and prep for what forecasters and power companies are saying could be a doozy of a pre-Christmas storm here in Maine. Just what everyone needs at the busiest time of the year, right?. Thursday...
wabi.tv
Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
truecountry935.com
Waterville’s Old Seton Hospital to be Turned into Apartments
According to the Bangor Daily News, the former Seton Hospital tower will be converted into apartments. There are expected to be 67 apartments that would qualify as affordable housing in accordance with Maine Housing standards.
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
