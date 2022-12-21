ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

AP News Summary at 12:35 a.m. EST

Days before new president, old divisions tearing at Brazil. SAO PAULO (AP) — Trumpets and snares will play Brazil’s national anthem at Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s swearing-in on Jan. 1. Then, you will be able to hear a different song on the streets, its lyrics taking a shot at outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. Lula aims to heal a divided society. But many Brazilians aren’t ready to extend olive branches. Healing splits will be far easier said than done. What’s more, Lula's Cabinet appointments thus far favor leftists and party stalwarts, turning off those who ultimately trusted the divisive 77-year-old to govern alongside moderates. Many unlikely allies joined forces after Bolsonaro repeatedly tested the guardrails of the world’s fourth-biggest democracy.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Three busloads of migrants dropped at Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve

Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN. The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped...
TEXAS STATE
KHQ Right Now

Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of 'bomb cyclone'

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters were overflowing Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending “bomb cyclone” that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy