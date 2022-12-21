CINCINNATI, Ohio - The temperature is dropping in Cincinnati, but Paycor Stadium is getting hotter and hotter. After the Jets fell to the Jaguars on Thursday night, the Bengals clinched a playoff spot by virtue of that loss. Sitting at 10-4, they control their own destiny for the AFC North and even a top-two seed in the AFC, mirroring a run the Bengals haven’t seen since they made five straight playoff appearance in the last decade.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO