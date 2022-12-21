Read full article on original website
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ohio State’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff
The Ohio State Buckeyes have as good a case to be made as a College Football Playoff contender as any team in the nation, even as they prepare to take on a juggernaut, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State football has a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, an offense that can explode at any moment and a defense that can pressure the opposing passer.
Joe Burrow drops Super Bowl truth bomb after Bengals’ narrow win vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. However, it was a tale of two halves, as Cincinnati almost blew a 22-point lead. Joe Burrow got brutally honest on the Bengals following the game, per Kyle Hightower of KIRO 7. “We got to do a better job...
Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles
Dallas Cowboys veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton used to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, back when he was still with the Indianapolis Colts. While he’s now beyond his prime, he is still very much capable of turning back the hands of time every now and then. Just take for his example […] The post Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fran McCaffery reacts to Hawkeyes’ historically embarrassing loss to Eastern Illinois
Things did not go as planned for Fran McCaffery and the Iowa Hawkeyes in their last non-conference game of the season, getting stunned by heavy underdog Eastern Illinois 92-83 on Wednesday night. It was the biggest college basketball upset by point spread in the modern era, per ESPN’s David Purdum.
Zach Wilson reacts to Jets fans booing him before benching vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson was booed and then benched during the New York Jets dismal 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. And the Jets quarterback said he understood why each happened. “I don’t blame them,” Wilson said about the loud boos directed his way throughout the rain-soaked loss at MetLife...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow rocks incredible Christmas sweater ahead of Bengals-Patriots clash
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is all business when on the field. But Burrow has previously been seen wearing a Santa hat during a press conference. And the QB was in the Christmas spirit once again on Saturday, as he rocked a Parks and Recreation Ron Swanson inspired Christmas sweater, per the Bengals Twitter account.
Kenny Pickett vocal on Steelers’ game-winning TD that doomed Raiders
Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers made just one touchdown in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they weren’t even able to find the end zone through 59 minutes of play. However, that one TD was all they needed to win. With just one minute left on...
Why Ohio State will win College Football Playoff National Championship
The Ohio State Buckeyes made it to the College Football Playoff for the fifth time since the system began in 2014, giving themselves a chance to secure their ninth National Championship title. But Ohio State football will have their hands full, as the no. 4 ranked Buckeyes will have to take on arguably the nation’s […] The post Why Ohio State will win College Football Playoff National Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the league with a 10-4 record, despite third-string quarterback Brock Purdy running the show after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Recent reports indicate the team is hoping Jimmy G could potentially return for the playoffs, but according to ex-Niners HC Steve Mariucci, […] The post Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ nemesis, referee Clete Blakeman, assigned Chiefs-Seahawks game
It looks like Patrick Mahomes won’t be too happy with the choice of officiating crew in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 16 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. According to the latest updates, Clete Blakeman and his crew will preside over the Chiefs-Seahawks game. Unfortunately for Mahomes and co., the first time Blakeman worked on a Kansas City match–against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9-0–they ended up with having 10 penalties.
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return
Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley receives shocking Pro Bowl nod after backing up Lamar Jackson
The Pro Bowl is perhaps one of the achievements that NFL players tend to look forward to. It’s basically a seal of approval from fans and your peers that you’re one of the better (or more well-liked) players in the league. The Baltimore Ravens will have two players with the same position potentially in the game, according to Adam Schefter: Lamar Jackson and… Tyler Huntley, their backup QB who was named as the fourth alternate QB for the Pro Bowl.
Eli Apple calls Mac Jones' block at the knees during Cincinnati-New England 'a dirty play'
When officials ruled that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw a forward pass - and didn't fumble - during the fourth quarter of Saturday's Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was among the biggest plays and calls of the game. Many didn't notice that Jones dove at Bengals defensive back...
Derek Carr, Raiders’ brutal loss to Steelers highlights concerning trend that doomed them
The Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest problem this 2022 haunted them once again in their Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it may have just ended their playoff hopes. While the Raiders struggled to score, Derek Carr and co. were able to maintain a 10-3 lead heading to the final quarter of the contest. They stopped the Steelers from getting anything going offensively as well and even kept them scoreless in the third quarter.
Deshaun Watson drops brutal truth bomb on Browns’ painful loss to Saints
Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns officially saw their playoff hopes come to a bitter end on Saturday after a disheartening 17-10 loss courtesy of the New Orleans Saints. This wasn’t exactly the Christmas present Browns fans were hoping for. After the gutting loss, Watson was understandably disappointed in his post-game interview. The three-time Pro […] The post Deshaun Watson drops brutal truth bomb on Browns’ painful loss to Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes gift Andy Reid hilarious Christmas present after win vs. Seahawks
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were clearly in the Christmas spirit after securing their fifth straight 12-win campaign with a 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid received the perfect Christmas present from his team in hilarious fashion after the contest. The comical video...
Kendrick Bourne just grateful to get playing time in Patriots’ loss vs. Bengals
FOXBOROUGH – Another chapter was added to the Kendrick Bourne saga on Saturday, however, it was because of positive results the receiver brought in the New England Patriots’ Week 16 tilt against the Bengals. Bourne played an integral role in the Patriots’ comeback bid in their 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, recording six receptions […] The post Kendrick Bourne just grateful to get playing time in Patriots’ loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Rice spotted on 49ers sideline rocking extravagant chain
San Francisco 49ers’ legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice was seen rocking an eye-popping chain on the team’s sideline during their game against the Washington Commanders, per NFL on ESPN. Jerry Rice’s chain 🥶🐐 pic.twitter.com/3EDqC7XYEb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 24, 2022 As mentioned in the image above, Jerry Rice holds the NFL record for […] The post Jerry Rice spotted on 49ers sideline rocking extravagant chain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman could not catch a break on Saturday night. Perryman hurt his shoulder while trying to defend against a pass with his team up 10-3 in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. #LVvsPIT: Denzel Perryman went down, and he is headed to the blue... The post Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
