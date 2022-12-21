ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WSBS

The Top 3 X-Mas Movies In Massachusetts

Tis the season for breaking out your favorite holiday movies on DVD or Blue Ray. Anybody STILL has their ol' reliable VCR? The answer is obvious with me: YES. Or maybe, you'll tune in on your "big screen" TV to share some yuletide cheer with your family. So, without further ado, here are the three most popular Christmas films that put a smile to those from the beautiful Berkshires to Boston. Let's start with number 3 and work our way to the top spot:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

20 Words Massachusetts People Love To Misspell

I will get candid for a second, brutally honest, if you will. I hated reading as a kid in school, I loathed it. Although I thought it would cause no real harm not reading, my vocabulary suffered bigly! Yes, along with that came poor spelling skills as well. I'm much better know, though!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

What Is Open & Closed On X-Mas Day In The Berkshires

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire tri-state region on Friday afternoon due to the significant drop in temperatures that will occur between 2 and 5 pm. A "FLASH FREEZE" has been implemented as any wet surfaces will turn into ice. It is NOT advisable to be on the roads as lows also drop into the single digits. Saturday and Sunday seem to be your best bet in heading to your holiday destination, although temperatures won't go over 20 degrees and wind chills will add more complications, so plan accordingly and bundle up.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NECN

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday

BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Frigid Air Rushing in After Wind-Whipping Storm

New England has faced hurricane-force wind speeds Friday morning, gusting at 74 mph in southeastern New England. Tens of thousands of residents lost power and heavy rain produced over 2 inches of accumulation in some spots. Numbers keep adding up as the rain keeps pushing north. There was major flooding along Rhode Island's coast, while parts of southeastern Maine were under a flash flood warning.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
