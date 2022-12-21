Read full article on original website
The Top 3 X-Mas Movies In Massachusetts
Tis the season for breaking out your favorite holiday movies on DVD or Blue Ray. Anybody STILL has their ol' reliable VCR? The answer is obvious with me: YES. Or maybe, you'll tune in on your "big screen" TV to share some yuletide cheer with your family. So, without further ado, here are the three most popular Christmas films that put a smile to those from the beautiful Berkshires to Boston. Let's start with number 3 and work our way to the top spot:
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
Epic New England Holiday Display With 235 Inflatables, 50,000 Lights to End After 30 Years
Just as one beloved New England Christmas display returns in New Hampshire…another in Massachusetts is saying goodbye. After 30 years, The Leicester Christmas Display – which has grown to boast 235 inflatable Christmas decorations and 50,000 lights, is coming to a close. Located outside a house in one...
BREAKING: Massachusetts Longest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show, Closed Dec. 23rd
Now that we officially gave thanks, it's safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing. Christmas, the time for buying things. Oh wait, my name is not Scrooge my bad. I love Christmas, you might be thinking that it's the music I mainly love but no it's the holiday lights of course!
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
20 Words Massachusetts People Love To Misspell
I will get candid for a second, brutally honest, if you will. I hated reading as a kid in school, I loathed it. Although I thought it would cause no real harm not reading, my vocabulary suffered bigly! Yes, along with that came poor spelling skills as well. I'm much better know, though!
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
What Is Open & Closed On X-Mas Day In The Berkshires
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire tri-state region on Friday afternoon due to the significant drop in temperatures that will occur between 2 and 5 pm. A "FLASH FREEZE" has been implemented as any wet surfaces will turn into ice. It is NOT advisable to be on the roads as lows also drop into the single digits. Saturday and Sunday seem to be your best bet in heading to your holiday destination, although temperatures won't go over 20 degrees and wind chills will add more complications, so plan accordingly and bundle up.
Top 10 plumbers in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
The last thing you want to do is spend time looking up available plumbers, 22News narrowed the list to the top 10 plumbers in western Massachusetts.
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
whdh.com
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday
BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Frigid Air Rushing in After Wind-Whipping Storm
New England has faced hurricane-force wind speeds Friday morning, gusting at 74 mph in southeastern New England. Tens of thousands of residents lost power and heavy rain produced over 2 inches of accumulation in some spots. Numbers keep adding up as the rain keeps pushing north. There was major flooding along Rhode Island's coast, while parts of southeastern Maine were under a flash flood warning.
Unbelievable Dinosaur Fossils Found Right Massachusetts
I lived in Massachusetts from age 0-18 and no one told me that there were dinosaur fossils. You HAVE to be kidding. It's not like they just popped up over night. Quiet literally not the case at all. If you do live in Massachusetts, or anywhere within a three hour...
Why is it going to be so windy in Massachusetts?
22News Storm Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on why the winds are expected to be so strong with this storm.
How Often Do You Use New Hampshire and Massachusetts Most Used Curse Word?
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
NECN
UNBELIEVABLE PHOTOS! Storm Socks Boston Area With Rain, Wind
With rain pouring down and wind shaking trees, roads were treacherous around the Greater Boston area Friday morning. Here are some of the sights from the region as a powerful storm blew through. Send your photos in to us at shareit@nbcboston.com.
