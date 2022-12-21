Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
kniakrls.com
Rosalinda Erwin
Memorial services for Rosalinda Erwin, 74, of Knoxville will be held at a later date. Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Live Christmas Play set for tonight
The Methodist Church in Knoxville will be holding a Live Christmas Play at the church tonight starting at 7 p.m. Lauren Petersen, children’s and youth director, at the church, tells KNIA/KRLS News about the play, “So, on Christmas Eve, December 24th, our 7 pm service, we will be performing the Nativity story in the form of a live Christmas play.”
kniakrls.com
Hormel Donates to Marion County United Way
The Marion County United Way is in the middle of their 2022 campaign. The goal this year is to raise $60,000. The money is used to provide money to Marion County non-profits who apply for funds. The community impact is education, health and human services. Marion County Board Member David...
kniakrls.com
Paula R. Boehlje
A celebration of life for Paula R. Boehlje, age 81 of Pella will be held at a later date. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Fireworks Ordinance
Indianola residents who wish to celebrate the new year may do so by lighting fireworks for a limited time within city limits next weekend. The Indianola City Council approved an updated ordinance regarding the use of fireworks within city limits earlier this year, which includes New Year’s Eve as an approved date, in addition to July 3rd and 4th. Fireworks are not allowed to be discharged at private parks, private campgrounds, cemeteries, or sidewalks, regardless of ownership, or within 200 yards of any school, hospital, nursing homes, veterinary clinics, animal shelter or utility.
kniakrls.com
Merry-N County Christmas adds Christmas Night
Merry-N County Christmas will now be open Christmas Night. Therefore they will be open Dec. 23rd, 24th, and 25th this coming weekend from 6-8 p.m. Merry-N County Christmas, a drive-through lighted holiday display at Marion County Park continues this weekend. There are over 65 lighted displays this year. Sponsored by THRIVE Knoxville and the Marion County Historical Society, the Merry-N County Christmas route has expanded this year due to increased displays, so visitors will see many changes as they drive through Marion County Park.
kniakrls.com
Christmas Tree Collection Dates in Pella
Christmas trees placed on the curb for City of Pella customers will be picked-up on the following dates by 7:00 a.m.:. Trees must be unwrapped and free from plastic bags, wire, nails, and stands in order to be picked up. Wreaths and roping with wire will be collected as normal household waste if placed within a closed tote. Contact Pella Public Works at 628.1601 with questions.
kniakrls.com
Flag Donation to Knoxville Middle School
Carole Rowland, a member of the Knoxville American Legion Post 168 in Knoxville presented the Knoxville Middle School with an American Flag and the Iowa State Flag for the gymnasium. The presentation took place Tuesday afternoon, as Rowland presented the flags to Knoxville Middle School Principal Brian McNeill and assistant...
kniakrls.com
City of Pella Christmas Closures
All City of Pella offices are closed both Friday and Monday in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas. Due to the holidays, trash/recycling collection dates will change as follows:. – Mon. 12/26 routes move to Tues. – Tues. 12/27 routes move to Weds.
kniakrls.com
Eagles Warrior Natelborg Back Home Following Months of Recovery
While the road to recovery remains long for a Pella Christian standout cross country and track athlete following a devastating injury this past summer, he reached an important milestone this past week. Ryan Natelborg has now returned to live with his family in Prairie City after several months of physical...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Coaches vs Cancer Event Around 3 Weeks Away
It is around three weeks until Knoxville holds its Panthers vs. Cancer event on January 21st. The all-day event begins with alumni basketball games until around 3:30 then high school games for the rest of the evening. Knoxville Girls basketball Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is still not too late to get your alumni team together, but he says you should not wait too long.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Meredith Clark and Eric Caviness
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Meredith Clark, Knoxville Community Service Officer and Eric Caviness, Knoxville City Street Superintendent, as we talk about winter weather. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk...
kniakrls.com
Time for Clearing Sidewalks in Knoxville is Extended
The Knoxville City Code states sidewalk snow removal should be completed within 24 hours after snowfall has stopped. In this case, enforcement would usually be Friday mid-morning. Due to freezing temperatures staff have decided to extend enforcement. Knoxville residents will have until Tuesday, December 27th to clear sidewalks. Please remember...
kniakrls.com
Patriot’s Pen Essay Winners Announced from Pella
Students from Pella wrote essays that were reviewed by members of VFW Post 5242 and its Auxillary. The following were recognized:. 1st place: Elizabeth VandeVoort, 7th grade Pella Middle with Kristin Schulz – $100 for Gold. 2nd place: Sam Manning, 7th grade Pella Middle with Kristin Schulz – $75...
kniakrls.com
Simpson College Bookstore Moving Online
Simpson College has announced a partnership with Akademos, and will now have an online bookstore to provide textbooks and course materials from the on-campus store to online. The online bookstore will offer significant savings to students, increased access to compare pricing for required course materials and allows students to resell their used books through the marketplace. The current bookstore on the Simpson College campus will now be the Simpson College Spirit Shop, and will have spirit wear, home goods, and essentials.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Christmas Story Part 1; KNIA and KRLS
Christmas is drawing near, and its time to reflect on the Christmas story, perhaps in a way you never have before. In the first part of a two part program… Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Pastors Sophie and Steve Mathonnet-Vanderwell, with Second Reformed Church in Pella.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville School Business Manager. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Seniors Commit on Signing Day
A trio of Indianola High School seniors made their choices for which college they will be competing for at the next level earlier this week. Emily Naughton signed to run track and field for Northwest Missouri State, Liam Kelso chose Loras College in Dubuque to also compete in track and field, while Kailey Peters will be playing volleyball for the Hillsborough Hawks in Florida.
kniakrls.com
Ten Norwalk boys swimmers competing for Des Moines Lincoln
This year’s Des Moines Lincoln boys swim team features 10 student-athletes from Norwalk Community High School. The list of Warrior swimmers competing for the Rails includes senior Tyler Rewerts, juniors Adam Lingor, Dylan Marquardt and Vincent Martin, sophomore Aidan Basinger, and freshmen Trafton Baity, Keegan Kraft, Lane Osterloh, Brayden Plourde and Kingston Smith.
kniakrls.com
Suspicious Envelope Investigated in Marion County
Marion County first responders responded to a report of a suspicious envelope that had been delivered to a rural Marion County address late Friday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Rural Fire Department, Marion County Hazmat, and Emergency Management, and the U.S. Postal Service. The nature of the package caused responding agencies to take an abundance of caution due to a potential threat by mail. Upon a thorough investigation, the package was deemed safe by investigating agencies and collected. Sheriff Sandholdt told KNIA/KRLS News, “The homeowners did a great job of remaining patient while multiple agencies were consulted on the best way to minimize risk for everyone involved. This took a significant amount of time and manpower, but it was all worth it when we had a successful outcome in the end. Sandholdt would like to thank all the personnel that battled the cold temperatures and took time away from their families to assist us last night.” An ongoing investigation into the matter continues by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and US Postal Service to identify the person(s) responsible and to hold them accountable.
Comments / 0