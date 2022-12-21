Gwinnett County BOC approves plans to market biosolids as fertilizer + grant applications to resurface 55 roads

Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County to open select warming centers through Dec. 27, 24 hours a day
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– DeKalb County opened warming centers for residents to use in the following locations on Dec. 22, beginning at 8 p.m.:. Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates. Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood. Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta. North...
On Common Ground News
Georgia DOT efforts result in mostly dry, clear roads, treating icy spots as needed
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) efforts to proactively treat interstates and state routes ahead of expected precipitation and frigid temperatures resulted in mostly dry and passable road conditions today. Crews are currently patrolling routes and treating any icy patches as they are found. As...
On Common Ground News
Why didn’t DeKalb County authorities publicize murder of 19-year-old Ja’Nautica Whitehead?
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The NAACP DeKalb and community activist Amos King want to know why DeKalb County authorities have left the public in the dark about the murder of 19-year-old Ja’Nautica La’shay “JuJu” Whitehead. Whitehead was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Snapfinger Parkway...
Comments / 0