Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Which are Atlantic City's Best Buffets?Nick DaviesAtlantic City, NJ
Tiffany Valiante, Did She Take Her Own Life or Did Someone Else?Sam H ArnoldMays Landing, NJ
Related
Locals Sound Off On Somers Point, NJ’s Top 3 Pizza Places
If there's one good thing the Garden State has going for it, it HAS to be the food. You can ask anybody that grew up in New Jersey, but has since moved away, and they'll tell you: you can't get a meal anywhere else in the country like you can here in Jersey. Whether that's because of the quality of bread/rolls, the sauces used in common dishes, or the cooking talent in general, whatever the reason, New Jersey's food is far superior when compared to most places.
Remember ‘Tunnels Of Fun’ In Egg Harbor Township? Best Birthday Parties Ever
You know when you're at your parents' house and they whip out all the old pictures and photo albums, how time just seems to fly by?. Next thing you know, you've been rummaging through the holy grail of childhood throwback pics that have you filled to the brim with nostalgia. Ahhh, the good ole' days. Even though you may be shooting your mom and dad the side-eye over some of their questionable hair and outfit choices they donned you in as a kid, you still can't help but smile at the memories.
Pictures: Do You Remember the Point 4 Theatre in Somers Point, NJ?
Ready to head back in time to when you could see a new movie in Somers Point for six bucks? Let's take a look at the long-demolished Point 4 Theatre on MacArthur Blvd. Lately, I've been having a lot of fun unearthing old cell phones and finding pictures on them from ten or fifteen years ago (you can see some of those below). Along that same line, I recently found my first digital camera from 2001, and on it are about 3,000 pictures from two decades ago.
A walk among the lights
The Viola family in Cherry Hill has decked out its lawn for the holidays in the last 17 years by putting on a light display, Lights on Lantern, as part of its traditions. The family of five – Michael Sr.; his wife Cathy; and their kids, Michael Jr., Matt, and Melissa – began putting up decorations the weekend before Thanksgiving and finished with upwards of 75 inflatables around the yard. As their collection has grown over the years, so has its following.
Our List Of The 10 Best Casino Restaurants In Atlantic City 2022
Back in April, 2022, we took on the nearly impossible task of selecting the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City. It was a daunting task to say the least. For those we inadvertently missed … please chalk it off as a sin of our minds and not of our hearts.
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Joint
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From crispy fried chicken to slow-cooked barbecue, nothing beats authentic southern cooking and if you're looking for some of the best in the state of New Jersey, look no further than this small hidden gem in Hammonton.
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?
The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. The White House in Atlantic City. Atlantic City's White House Subs, meanwhile, is one of the most renowned sub shops in the country, home to the...
These 4 Local Spots Make List Of NJs Greatest Italian Restaurants
One thing south jersey has, is a ton of great options for Italian food and some great Italian restaurants. Heading out to an Italian restaurant is an experience and everyone has their favorite spots, but which ones are truly the best?. NJ.com recently ranked the top 50 greatest Italian restaurants...
Colorized Atlantic City Beach Photo From 1908 Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered what life was like a hundred years ago?. We have some insight into all of that, thanks to a photo that has been colorized and gone viral. The photo is from 1908 and has been colorized, according to the Facebook page History in Color, by Sébastien de Oliveira. It's been posted on Instagram and has received over 46,000 likes. Check out the photo below. We did a couple of zoom-ins so you can see some of the people more "up close":
'I love all y'all:' Camden, New Jersey officers surprise senior residents with gifts
The visit nearly brought 81-year-old Emma Filmore to tears. "They're wonderful people, that's all I can say," she said. "I love all y'all."
hotelbusiness.com
Hometowne Studios by Red Roof opens in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Red Roof has opened the 75-room HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Egg Harbor – Atlantic City Airport in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. The hotel features kitchens with full-sized refrigerators, free in-room WiFi, HD flat-screen TVs with free expanded cable, extended-stay rates, a seasonal pool, free coffee in the lobby, coin laundry and weekly housekeeping. Kitchen kits are also available for purchase for a low fee.
‘Best chicken sandwich in NJ’ is made at this Atlantic City shop
The White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City has been on the top of many lists when ranking the very best sandwiches in the state of New Jersey. Its Italian sub (White House special to the locals) was recently named the best sandwich in the state, by the travel website farandwide.com.
ocnjdaily.com
Colony Club of Ocean City Participates in Wreaths Across America Day
The Colony Club of Ocean City honored the service of area veterans by placing wreaths on graves at the Gerald M. Thornton Veterans Cemetery of Cape May County on Dec. 17. Each December, the Wreaths Across America organization asks local groups to remember and honor veterans by conducting wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,500 additional locations in all 50 states.
Best Places to Live in Atlantic County
Atlantic County is known for many things. Mention Atlantic County to someone and the first thought they'll conjure up are the casinos, or perhaps the boardwalk or beach in Atlantic City. Atlantic County has much to offer beyond Atlantic City. Great entertainment, restaurants to suit all tastes, diverse backgrounds of...
ocnjdaily.com
Binge Watch “Christmas Chorale 2022”
Grab a cup of hot cocoa and settle in to watch “Christmas Chorale 2022,” where a dozen local church and school choirs in grades three through 12 sing favorite holiday tunes. All performances from the 40th anniversary year are available on YouTube to enjoy throughout the holiday season....
eastside-online.org
Spread Bagelry opens its first location in New Jersey
Spread Bagelry, a Philadelphia-based mini-chain of bagel shops, opened its Cherry Hill Location at 950 Blvd (next to Crumbl Cookies). Spread Bagelry, known for its hand-rolled, Montreal bagels has eight locations in Philadelphia, and this will be its first location in New Jersey. The 1,564 square foot Cherry Hill store offers 18 seats inside and, in the warmer months, up to 25 seats on the neighboring patio outdoors. The staff are all properly dressed in matching attire, and the space is clean and modern. The wood-fired oven, chandelier over the coffee bar, and baskets of warm bagels right at the entry are sure to catch customers’ attention. Customers can observe the unique bagel-making process up close as their Montreal-style bagels are brought fresh from the oven.
Take A Look Inside The Largest Wawa In The World
If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City, Philadelphia back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City to Try New Strategy to Stop Rowdy Juveniles
Ocean City will utilize a new tactic as part of a broader strategy to try to prevent large groups of rowdy juveniles from disrupting the pivotal summer tourism season. During its last meeting of 2022, City Council introduced a lengthy ordinance Thursday that would classify a litany of minor offenses such as curfew violations or littering as a “breach of the peace” to give police more power to detain juveniles who allegedly break local laws.
Christmas Eve Eve: Whale Washes Ashore In Atlantic City, NJ
On Christmas Eve Eve, a whale has just washed ashore in the 8:00 a.m. hour on Friday, December 23, 2022. The whale came ashore at Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A good friend, Joe Rush took this crystal clear photo. He was phoned by a good friend of his about the whale sighting and he went right to Chelsea Avenue and the beach and got the photo.
Can You Pronounce These Five South Jersey Towns Correctly?
New Jersey is known for having its own language. How many times do we all get asked by outsiders what the heck a "Wawa" is?. Besides the NJ-specific "weird odysseys" like Wawa, scrapple, and pork roll, NJ also serves as home to towns with some pretty interesting names. What's worse than their names is the way you pronounce them. Some of the names look like they'd be pronounced the way you say the word.
Comments / 0