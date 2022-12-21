Read full article on original website
Rosalinda Erwin
Memorial services for Rosalinda Erwin, 74, of Knoxville will be held at a later date. Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
Eagles Warrior Natelborg Back Home Following Months of Recovery
While the road to recovery remains long for a Pella Christian standout cross country and track athlete following a devastating injury this past summer, he reached an important milestone this past week. Ryan Natelborg has now returned to live with his family in Prairie City after several months of physical...
Paula R. Boehlje
A celebration of life for Paula R. Boehlje, age 81 of Pella will be held at a later date. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella is in charge of the arrangements.
Time for Clearing Sidewalks in Knoxville is Extended
The Knoxville City Code states sidewalk snow removal should be completed within 24 hours after snowfall has stopped. In this case, enforcement would usually be Friday mid-morning. Due to freezing temperatures staff have decided to extend enforcement. Knoxville residents will have until Tuesday, December 27th to clear sidewalks. Please remember...
Flag Donation to Knoxville Middle School
Carole Rowland, a member of the Knoxville American Legion Post 168 in Knoxville presented the Knoxville Middle School with an American Flag and the Iowa State Flag for the gymnasium. The presentation took place Tuesday afternoon, as Rowland presented the flags to Knoxville Middle School Principal Brian McNeill and assistant...
Live Christmas Play set for tonight
The Methodist Church in Knoxville will be holding a Live Christmas Play at the church tonight starting at 7 p.m. Lauren Petersen, children’s and youth director, at the church, tells KNIA/KRLS News about the play, “So, on Christmas Eve, December 24th, our 7 pm service, we will be performing the Nativity story in the form of a live Christmas play.”
Indianola Girls Basketball Tested in 2022 Portion of Schedule
The Indianola girls basketball team is 5-2 on the season, and is currently ranked 9th in the latest rankings from the IGHSAU. On the way to the 5-2 record, the Indians have faced multiple top teams so far, including Southeast Polk and Ankeny which are both highly ranked in class 5A, and have taken down Norwalk and 8th ranked Carlisle.
Indianola Fireworks Ordinance
Indianola residents who wish to celebrate the new year may do so by lighting fireworks for a limited time within city limits next weekend. The Indianola City Council approved an updated ordinance regarding the use of fireworks within city limits earlier this year, which includes New Year’s Eve as an approved date, in addition to July 3rd and 4th. Fireworks are not allowed to be discharged at private parks, private campgrounds, cemeteries, or sidewalks, regardless of ownership, or within 200 yards of any school, hospital, nursing homes, veterinary clinics, animal shelter or utility.
Christmas Origins Come from Two Gospels
Pastor Sophie Mathonnet-Vander Well with Second Reformed Church in Pella says the origins of the Christmas holiday come from the gospels of Luke and Matthew. “They basically tell the story of a baby born in Bethlehem to a young mother named Mary and a father named Joseph,” she says.
Merry-N County Christmas adds Christmas Night
Merry-N County Christmas will now be open Christmas Night. Therefore they will be open Dec. 23rd, 24th, and 25th this coming weekend from 6-8 p.m. Merry-N County Christmas, a drive-through lighted holiday display at Marion County Park continues this weekend. There are over 65 lighted displays this year. Sponsored by THRIVE Knoxville and the Marion County Historical Society, the Merry-N County Christmas route has expanded this year due to increased displays, so visitors will see many changes as they drive through Marion County Park.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/22/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 29 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE ACCIDENTS, FIVE MOTORIST ASSISTS, FOUR EXTRA PATROLS, TWO VEHICLE UNLOCKS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CALL, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE FRAUD CALL, ONE DEER CALL, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE CIVIL CALL, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE BUSINESS ALARM, AND THREE OTHER CALLS.
Knoxville Coaches vs Cancer Event Around 3 Weeks Away
It is around three weeks until Knoxville holds its Panthers vs. Cancer event on January 21st. The all-day event begins with alumni basketball games until around 3:30 then high school games for the rest of the evening. Knoxville Girls basketball Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is still not too late to get your alumni team together, but he says you should not wait too long.
City of Indianola Streets Department Stocked for Winter Storm
The City of Indianola is well prepared for the winter storm affecting south central Iowa, with large stocks of salt-sand material built up for the next several months. Public Works Director Akhilesh “AP” Pal tells KNIA News last year’s winter did not have many severe storms, so the city stocks are in a good place.
Indianola Seniors Commit on Signing Day
A trio of Indianola High School seniors made their choices for which college they will be competing for at the next level earlier this week. Emily Naughton signed to run track and field for Northwest Missouri State, Liam Kelso chose Loras College in Dubuque to also compete in track and field, while Kailey Peters will be playing volleyball for the Hillsborough Hawks in Florida.
Pella Ambulance Service Discussed Extensively Tuesday
Following regular business Tuesday, the Pella City Council discussed how to address service outside of the city limits for Pella Community Ambulance. The challenge presented included how to have residents living in townships and communities outside of Pella ultimately help offset the cost of serving those areas, according to City Administrator Mike Nardini. In fiscal year 2022, out of 1,966 total calls, 265 were made to the townships adjacent to Pella and to the City of Leighton, and 162 were non-billable and another 61 were for Medicare/Medicaid patients, which have much lower rates of reimbursement than those with private insurance.
Snow Dumping On Streets Is Illegal
Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News that it is illegal to dump snow into the city streets. The only exception is in the cleaning of large commercial drives in the business district, and it is necessary to move the snow onto the streets temporarily. It then must be removed within a reasonably short time.
City of Pella Christmas Closures
All City of Pella offices are closed both Friday and Monday in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas. Due to the holidays, trash/recycling collection dates will change as follows:. – Mon. 12/26 routes move to Tues. – Tues. 12/27 routes move to Weds.
Suspicious Envelope Investigated in Marion County
Marion County first responders responded to a report of a suspicious envelope that had been delivered to a rural Marion County address late Friday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Rural Fire Department, Marion County Hazmat, and Emergency Management, and the U.S. Postal Service. The nature of the package caused responding agencies to take an abundance of caution due to a potential threat by mail. Upon a thorough investigation, the package was deemed safe by investigating agencies and collected. Sheriff Sandholdt told KNIA/KRLS News, “The homeowners did a great job of remaining patient while multiple agencies were consulted on the best way to minimize risk for everyone involved. This took a significant amount of time and manpower, but it was all worth it when we had a successful outcome in the end. Sandholdt would like to thank all the personnel that battled the cold temperatures and took time away from their families to assist us last night.” An ongoing investigation into the matter continues by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and US Postal Service to identify the person(s) responsible and to hold them accountable.
Tyler Christian Shares Information Pertaining to Snow Removal for the County
During significant snow events the Marion County Engineer’s office follows a plan of action that makes travel on county roadways safe and as convenient for as many residents as possible. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian tells KNIA/KRLS News that on unpaved roads, the initial effort will be made to get all routes open to one-lane traffic as soon as possible. On paved roads the initial effort will be to get all routes open to two-lane traffic as soon as possible. After roads have been plowed, intersections, hills, and curves may have salt, sand or other abrasives placed on them. For more information regarding how the Engineers Office approaches snow removal go to KNIA/KRLS.com and click on this story.
Marion County Area Road Conditions Update
Travel North of Lake Red Rock on rock or gravel roads is not advised due to drifting and blowing snow. Some roads have become impassable, and vehicles have been stranded. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian tells KNIA/KRLS News that the crews will be out early tomorrow morning to clear the roads as soon as the winds die down. Difficult travel conditions may still exist on Highway 14 and other roads in the Monroe area. Travel conditions on roads north of Otley in the Pella area may also be difficult and isn’t advised.
