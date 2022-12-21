Read full article on original website
RLCJ Cooke
4d ago
I'm confused. Haven't these young people heard of Jobs. The jail and prison system had jobs. No need to fill out an application
Bodycam footage shows Indy police officers shoot armed murder suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released body camera footage from a September incident where a murder suspect was shot by an officer. The incident occurred on Sept. 16 just three hours after IMPD officers responded to a homicide. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to West 10th Street and North […]
WLFI.com
Lafayette Police make multiple arrests following shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police have arrested multiple people in response to a reported shooting. According to LPD, On Friday around 7:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of N. 10th St. Investigation into police to believe the resident of the...
Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
WISH-TV
Lafayette police arrest suspect in bank robbery
Lafayette, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette man was arrested Thursday accused of robbing a local bank. Lafayette police identified the suspect as Terrell Lenoir, 48. A news release from the news department says officers responded to a robbery at the First Merchants Bank branch at 250 Main St. at 2:31 p.m.
Danville man sentenced to 18 years in 2021 deadly drunk driving crash
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 21-year-old Danville man will spend 18 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash in December 2021. Noah Wells pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or more. The...
WISH-TV
Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
Police arrest woman charged with kidnapping twin infants; Kason Thomas still missing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of kidnapping twin 5-month-old boys in the Short North earlier this week has been arrested, but one of the infants is still missing, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Nalah Jackson, the 24-year-old suspect charged with two counts of kidnapping, was arrested...
WISH-TV
Police arrest man for robbing 6 businesses on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say is responsible for holding up six businesses in less than two months. Since mid-October, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives have been investigating six armed robberies on the city’s north side. Detectives identified Damon Smithson as a suspect...
IMPD investigating fatal shooting on city's west side
IMPD is currently investigating a fatal shooting on the city's west side. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Waterview Drive on a report of a person shot.
WIBC.com
Shooting Outside of Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — You may have heard about another shooting in or around the Greenwood Park Mall Friday evening. The Greenwood Police Department has confirmed there was a shots fired call outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Greenwood Park Mall. No injuries have been reported and the department says the area has been deemed safe.
Shooting on Indy’s west side leaves 1 dead
Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead Thursday afternoon.
WISH-TV
Person found shot and killed on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2:17 p.m., in the 600 block of Waterview Dr. That is located at a Westlake Apartments. Police...
WISH-TV
Man dies after shooting on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2:17 p.m., in the 600 block of Waterview Dr. That is located at Westlake Apartments. Police...
IMPD arrests woman after shooting on city’s west side
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Richelle Hughes is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.
Kokomo man charged with child molesting; Police say suspect wrote 4-page handwritten letter to victim
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo opened a child molestation investigation after they were notified of an apparent letter in which a 34-year-old man professed his love for a 13-year-old girl. Court documents showed a trusted adult found a handwritten four-page letter in the teenager’s room in October of 2022. When the girl was asked […]
Current Publishing
Man found dead in Carmel pond identified
A Carmel man was found dead Dec. 20 in a pond behind the assisted living center where he resided. The Carmel Fire Dept. removed the body of Marlowe Offitt, 60, from the pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly after 9:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Fox 59
CR - FOX NEWS CUT-IN
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment …. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire. Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood …. Police respond to shooting incident...
Greenwood police, FBI release new details from shooting at Greenwood Park Mall
The Greenwood Police Department and FBI held a joint press conference Wednesday to discuss additional findings stemming from the July mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall
WISH-TV
70-year-old woman dies in apartment fire on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 70-year-old woman died Friday in an apartment fire on the city’s south side, Indianapolis Fire Department says. The fire was reported at 3:27 p.m. Friday in a two-story apartment building in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue. That’s at the Valley Forge Apartments just north of I-465.
Friends search for missing Avon man
Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
