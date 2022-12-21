ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 5

RLCJ Cooke
4d ago

I'm confused. Haven't these young people heard of Jobs. The jail and prison system had jobs. No need to fill out an application

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Bodycam footage shows Indy police officers shoot armed murder suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released body camera footage from a September incident where a murder suspect was shot by an officer. The incident occurred on Sept. 16 just three hours after IMPD officers responded to a homicide. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to West 10th Street and North […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Police make multiple arrests following shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police have arrested multiple people in response to a reported shooting. According to LPD, On Friday around 7:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of N. 10th St. Investigation into police to believe the resident of the...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Lafayette police arrest suspect in bank robbery

Lafayette, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette man was arrested Thursday accused of robbing a local bank. Lafayette police identified the suspect as Terrell Lenoir, 48. A news release from the news department says officers responded to a robbery at the First Merchants Bank branch at 250 Main St. at 2:31 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest man for robbing 6 businesses on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say is responsible for holding up six businesses in less than two months. Since mid-October, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives have been investigating six armed robberies on the city’s north side. Detectives identified Damon Smithson as a suspect...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Shooting Outside of Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — You may have heard about another shooting in or around the Greenwood Park Mall Friday evening. The Greenwood Police Department has confirmed there was a shots fired call outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Greenwood Park Mall. No injuries have been reported and the department says the area has been deemed safe.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Person found shot and killed on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2:17 p.m., in the 600 block of Waterview Dr. That is located at a Westlake Apartments. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies after shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2:17 p.m., in the 600 block of Waterview Dr. That is located at Westlake Apartments. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Man found dead in Carmel pond identified

A Carmel man was found dead Dec. 20 in a pond behind the assisted living center where he resided. The Carmel Fire Dept. removed the body of Marlowe Offitt, 60, from the pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly after 9:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

CR - FOX NEWS CUT-IN

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment …. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire. Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood …. Police respond to shooting incident...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

70-year-old woman dies in apartment fire on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 70-year-old woman died Friday in an apartment fire on the city’s south side, Indianapolis Fire Department says. The fire was reported at 3:27 p.m. Friday in a two-story apartment building in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue. That’s at the Valley Forge Apartments just north of I-465.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

Friends search for missing Avon man

Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
AVON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy