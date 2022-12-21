ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

4 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall

TDOT and NDOT began their winter prep two days ahead of this snowfall. 4 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their winter prep two days ahead of this snowfall. Newsmaker: Nashville Christmas Day bombing anniversary. This weekend marks two years since the Christmas bombing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

PHOTOS: Snow, ice across Middle Tennessee | Dec. 23, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter is officially underway in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after snow fell across the region Thursday night, followed by extremely strong wind gusts Friday morning. A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon on Friday, Dec. 23. After that, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

T-shirt freezes almost instantly in Nashville

To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds. To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Severe winter weather survival guide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As freezing temperatures come in, it’s important to stay updated with the latest information to remain informed and safe during intense weather conditions. Information regarding road conditions, travel concerns, power outages and more can be found below:. Forecast. Snow and ice on the roads will...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Brentwood Target evacuated after reports of gas leak

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Target in Brentwood was evacuated on Christmas Eve due to reports of a gas leak, according to Nashville Fire Department officials. Nashville fire crews were called to 780 Old Hickory Boulevard around 1 p.m. Crews are on the scene and Piedmont was notified and are on their way to the location.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Antioch homeowners left in dark after rolling blackouts

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some homeowners in Antioch say they’ve been left in the dark after the rolling blackout lasts for more than 10 hours each day. WSMV spotted crews on their street Christmas Eve evening working to restore the power in the area. Many say they’re frustrated with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: A Cold Christmas for the Mid State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues into Christmas with dangerous below freezing temperatures sticking around. It’ll be a frigid start Christmas morning! Temperatures will generally be in the lower teens by the time you head out the door, and afternoon highs will only make it into the middle and upper 20s under mostly sunny skies.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TN mayor urges Titans to postpone game amid rolling blackouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state. In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Weather Related Closings for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

WGNS is keeping you up-to-date with cold weather closings on this chilly Friday, December 23, 2022. The closings are due to icy road conditions in several areas and the ongoing wind chill, which shows the windchill could be as low as -20 degrees below 0 in some areas of Rutherford County and several surrounding counties in Tennessee.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders

VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Strangers work together to get home for Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
NASHVILLE, TN

