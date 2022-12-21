Read full article on original website
WKRN
4 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall
TDOT and NDOT began their winter prep two days ahead of this snowfall. 4 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their winter prep two days ahead of this snowfall. Newsmaker: Nashville Christmas Day bombing anniversary. This weekend marks two years since the Christmas bombing...
PHOTOS: Snow, ice across Middle Tennessee | Dec. 23, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter is officially underway in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after snow fell across the region Thursday night, followed by extremely strong wind gusts Friday morning. A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon on Friday, Dec. 23. After that, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24. […]
Winter weather affecting roads across Middle Tennessee
Winter weather is creating dangerous road conditions across Middle Tennessee. Keep track of some of the major travel concerns caused by ice and freezing temps on Friday, Dec. 23.
WSMV
Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
Nashville Hot Christmas: The warmest Dec. 25 temps in Music City history
Typically, Nashville sees an average high temperature of 50 degrees on Christmas, but there have been a few years where it got just a bit too warm to bust out the holiday sweaters.
WKRN
T-shirt freezes almost instantly in Nashville
To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds. To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds.
‘It screams inefficacy’: Nashville lawmakers say they are investigating power outages
Lawmakers say they are trying to learn more about the situation after numerous Nashville residents were left in the dark amid freezing temperatures this week.
WSMV
Severe winter weather survival guide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As freezing temperatures come in, it’s important to stay updated with the latest information to remain informed and safe during intense weather conditions. Information regarding road conditions, travel concerns, power outages and more can be found below:. Forecast. Snow and ice on the roads will...
Record cold strains Tennessee Valley power grid, delays Texans-Titans kickoff
While temperatures climbed into the teens on Christmas Eve, it was not enough to relieve the demand for heat across the Tennessee Valley.
WKRN
How to prepare your home for 'the big chill' in Middle Tennessee
When it's bitter cold outside -- like it will be in Middle Tennessee over the next few days -- you might be tempted to crank up the heat inside. How to prepare your home for ‘the big chill’ in Middle …. When it's bitter cold outside -- like...
WSMV
Brentwood Target evacuated after reports of gas leak
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Target in Brentwood was evacuated on Christmas Eve due to reports of a gas leak, according to Nashville Fire Department officials. Nashville fire crews were called to 780 Old Hickory Boulevard around 1 p.m. Crews are on the scene and Piedmont was notified and are on their way to the location.
WSMV
Antioch homeowners left in dark after rolling blackouts
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some homeowners in Antioch say they’ve been left in the dark after the rolling blackout lasts for more than 10 hours each day. WSMV spotted crews on their street Christmas Eve evening working to restore the power in the area. Many say they’re frustrated with...
Wind Chill Advisory, black ice on the roadways tonight
Snow has fallen across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, leaving dangerous driving conditions behind. Wind gusts are running 35-40 mph, causing it to feel between -15 to -20 degrees Friday morning.
2 shot in West Nashville, suspect sought
Metro police are investigating a shooting in West Nashville that left two people injured.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: A Cold Christmas for the Mid State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues into Christmas with dangerous below freezing temperatures sticking around. It’ll be a frigid start Christmas morning! Temperatures will generally be in the lower teens by the time you head out the door, and afternoon highs will only make it into the middle and upper 20s under mostly sunny skies.
Man spends months trying to get barrels removed from behind Nashville neighborhood
The barrels were finally removed hours after News 2 reached out to the company that owns the apartment complex.
WSMV
TN mayor urges Titans to postpone game amid rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state. In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.
wgnsradio.com
Weather Related Closings for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
WGNS is keeping you up-to-date with cold weather closings on this chilly Friday, December 23, 2022. The closings are due to icy road conditions in several areas and the ongoing wind chill, which shows the windchill could be as low as -20 degrees below 0 in some areas of Rutherford County and several surrounding counties in Tennessee.
WKRN
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
WSMV
Strangers work together to get home for Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
