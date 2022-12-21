Effective: 2022-12-24 21:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-24 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel with slippery road conditions. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO