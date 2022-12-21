Effective: 2022-12-25 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-25 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Upper Hood River Valley; Western Columbia River Gorge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Additional ice accumulations around one to two tenths of an inch...highest in the western Columbia River Gorge. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Additional icing on trees in the western Columbia River Gorge could bring down some tree limbs.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO