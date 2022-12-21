Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Upper Hood River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-25 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Upper Hood River Valley; Western Columbia River Gorge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Additional ice accumulations around one to two tenths of an inch...highest in the western Columbia River Gorge. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Additional icing on trees in the western Columbia River Gorge could bring down some tree limbs.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-25 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Simcoe Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM PST Christmas Day. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
Comments / 0