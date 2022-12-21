Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Western Columbia River Gorge by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-25 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Western Columbia River Gorge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Additional ice accumulations around one to two tenths of an inch...highest in the western Columbia River Gorge. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Additional icing on trees in the western Columbia River Gorge could bring down some tree limbs.
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 21:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-24 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel with slippery road conditions. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-25 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Simcoe Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM PST Christmas Day. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
