Effective: 2022-12-25 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-25 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Simcoe Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM PST Christmas Day. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.

KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO