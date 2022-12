Marion County Clerk, Vickie Smith, was honored with a retirement reception on Friday afternoon thrown by her staff honoring her 23 years of service with Marion County. Her family, friends and co/workers helped her celebrate this occasion. Pictured are her staff: Ashley Sibert, Danielle Mauldin, Vickie Smith, County Clerk and incoming County Clerk, Kim Wise.

