ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. – Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For...
SPOKANE, WA
railfan.com

Feds to Rule on Montana Rail Link Transaction By March 8

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Surface Transportation Board announced Thursday that it would decide whether or not to expedite Montana Rail Link’s lease termination by March 8. The timeline put forward by the federal regulator suggests that MRL could become a fallen flag during the first half of 2023.
MONTANA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Water pressure ‘fluctuating’ in Jackson amid frigid weather

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Jackson, Mississippi, say the city’s water system is experiencing “fluctuating” pressure on Saturday afternoon amid frigid temperatures. Officials are warning that some residents in Mississippi’s capital city may temporarily experience low water pressure. Crews working to stabilize the water system are being hampered by the cold weather. The potential for further disruptions to Jackson’s water system comes just months after the city of about 150,000 residents lost water in late August. Tens of thousands of Jackson residents were also left without running water for days during a cold snap in 2021 after pipes froze.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy