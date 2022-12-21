Read full article on original website
Foot of snow temporarily closes key road at Rocky Mountain National Park
Bear Lake Road, a stretch of road that goes through Rocky Mountain National Park, was temporarily closed on Tuesday as plows worked to clear snow. According to RMNP officials, the Bear Lake Area received about a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday evening. The closure was located at the junction of Bear Lake Road and US 36.
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For...
Feds to Rule on Montana Rail Link Transaction By March 8
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Surface Transportation Board announced Thursday that it would decide whether or not to expedite Montana Rail Link’s lease termination by March 8. The timeline put forward by the federal regulator suggests that MRL could become a fallen flag during the first half of 2023.
Water pressure ‘fluctuating’ in Jackson amid frigid weather
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Jackson, Mississippi, say the city’s water system is experiencing “fluctuating” pressure on Saturday afternoon amid frigid temperatures. Officials are warning that some residents in Mississippi’s capital city may temporarily experience low water pressure. Crews working to stabilize the water system are being hampered by the cold weather. The potential for further disruptions to Jackson’s water system comes just months after the city of about 150,000 residents lost water in late August. Tens of thousands of Jackson residents were also left without running water for days during a cold snap in 2021 after pipes froze.
