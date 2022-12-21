JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Jackson, Mississippi, say the city’s water system is experiencing “fluctuating” pressure on Saturday afternoon amid frigid temperatures. Officials are warning that some residents in Mississippi’s capital city may temporarily experience low water pressure. Crews working to stabilize the water system are being hampered by the cold weather. The potential for further disruptions to Jackson’s water system comes just months after the city of about 150,000 residents lost water in late August. Tens of thousands of Jackson residents were also left without running water for days during a cold snap in 2021 after pipes froze.

JACKSON, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO