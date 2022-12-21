There are few things fast-food customers love more than a value deal -- Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King has frequently flip-flopped between selling the the 2 For $5 Your Way Deal and the 2 For $6 Your Way Deal to much customer mirth while many are still angry at privately-held Subway for nixing the $5 footlong that has been around since 2003.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO