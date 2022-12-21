Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom Reopens After 4 Years
It’s a Christmas miracle! The Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom has reopened after being closed for over four years. Media rode the train first, along with Melissa Valiquette, vice president of Magic Kingdom. The railroad then reopened to regular guests at about 10:00 a.m. this morning, December 23, 2022.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/21/22 (New Keys to the World Cards, More Audio Testing on the Walt Disney World Railroad, Succulent Pins, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! It’s a few days before Christmas and we’re making our way around park to see what’s new. We started our morning off at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The sign has finally arrived back at Kona Cafe. It’s now lit and suspended from above.
WDW News Today
Dave Perillo Announces New Gran Fiesta Tour Art & Signing Schedule, Lightsaber Discount Includes Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive Hilt, and More: Daily Recap (12/24/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, December 24, 2022.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Railroad Cast Member Previews Begin as Opening is ‘Imminent,’ Carousel Coffee Previews Full Menu, Exclusive ‘100 Years of Wonder’ Merch Coming to Tokyo, & More: Daily Recap (12/22/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
WDW News Today
Sparkly New ‘Merry & Nutty’ Earl the Squirrel Spirit Jersey Scurries into Universal Orlando Resort
Even two days before Christmas, we’re still catching some new holiday merchandise on its way into Universal Orlando Resort! Today, our searches yielded a brand-new version of the “Merry & Nutty” Earl the Squirrel Spirit Jersey, similar to the one we found last month but with some key differences!
WDW News Today
New Sanrio Hello Kitty Ferris Wheel Loungefly Backpack, Purse, and Wallet at Universal Orlando Resort
Hello Kitty and all her Sanrio friends are featured on three new Loungefly items available at Universal Orlando Resort. The Loungefly mini backpack, purse, and wallet feature the characters in different locations, including on a Ferris wheel. Sanrio Ferris Wheel Loungefly Mini Backpack – $85. The base backpack is...
WDW News Today
New ‘Minions’ Lunar New Year Merchandise Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
The Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, January 22, 2023, but the Minions are already celebrating. We found three new Minion Lunar New Year shirts at Toon Extra in Toon Lagoon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Red Minions Lunar New Year Shirt – $25. This shirt is vividly...
WDW News Today
Limited-Release Captain Carter’s Vibranium Shield from ‘What If…?’ Arrives at Walt Disney World
A limited-release Captain Carter’s Vibranium Shield replica is the latest Marvel Hero Relic to land in Keystone Clothiers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. A second, kids-version is also available and is made of foam rather than Vibranium so that fans of all ages can wield the Avenger’s Union Jack Shield.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: How to Buy SECRET Limited Release Star Wars Pins Aboard Galactic Starcruiser
We’ve discovered another Resistance secret on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World. Astute guests can purchase exclusive, covert Resistance pins from a hidden compartment in the Chandrila Collection gift shop on the Halcyon. The compartment is visible on the front of this display case at the center...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Cast Member Previews for Reopening of Walt Disney World Railroad Have Begun
Cast Member previews for the seemingly imminent reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad have begun at Magic Kingdom. Cast Members arrived at Fantasyland Station this morning for an opportunity to preview the Walt Disney World Railroad before it reopens. The train has been closed since 2018 due to the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run, and the route has been altered to accommodate the new attraction.
WDW News Today
Disney Lorcana Game Reveals New Dragon Fire Card
Disney has revealed a new game card for the upcoming Disney Lorcana game. The new game card, revealed by Ravensburger, is Dragon Fire, which features the dragon (Maleficent), spewing fire from its mouth. The new card for the game, which is expected to launch in the fall of 2023, is...
WDW News Today
FULL RIDE POV VIDEO of Walt Disney World Railroad With Route Through TRON and New Narration
The Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom has finally reopened after four years. We have a POV video of the full loop, including the new route through a tunnel beneath TRON Lightcycle / Run, and audio of the new narration. Watch and listen below then read on for photos and details.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary ‘Minnie Paris’ Collection Now Available at Walt Disney World
Minnie Mouse steals the show in a collection of new merchandise celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris. The collection was first spotted in Plume et Palette, part of the France Pavilion in EPCOT. The collection is aptly named “Minnie Paris.”. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Sweatshirt –...
WDW News Today
‘Let ‘Em Out’: Jurassic World Zip-Up Hoodie Lets Loose at Universal Studios Hollywood
We recently spotted this new Jurassic World Zip-Up Hoodie at the Studio Store in Universal Studios Hollywood that is all about letting the raptors roam in style. Jurassic World Let Em Out Zip-Up Hoodie Sweatshirt – $60. With the release of this Jurassic World Let Em Out Zip-Up Hooded...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Railroad Operating Hours Now Available
Following the reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom, Disney has shared the attraction’s operating hours. The Walt Disney World Railroad will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today. It will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 24-29, and from 9:00...
WDW News Today
Themed Posters Added to Villain-Con Minion Blast Queue at Universal Studios Florida
Now that Villain-Con Minion Blast has been officially announced to replace the retired Shrek 4-D attraction at Universal Studios Florida, exterior theming is being added. We spotted themed posters in the queue today. Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast will be an interactive attraction in which guests “blast your way to supervillain...
WDW News Today
New Limited Edition Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Club Cereal
Twitter users have spotted a new limited edition Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse Club cereal in the wild. It’s “naturally flavored confetti cake cereal” and features the retro Mickey Mouse Club logo. The limited edition cereal is by Post. Twitter user Skyler Queen posits that it is just a rebrand of Post’s Timbits birthday cake-flavored cereal, and user Sean Fynn Cosgrave says that the cereal is only available in the USA and not in Canada.
