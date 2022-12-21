ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

BREAKING: Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom Reopens After 4 Years

It’s a Christmas miracle! The Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom has reopened after being closed for over four years. Media rode the train first, along with Melissa Valiquette, vice president of Magic Kingdom. The railroad then reopened to regular guests at about 10:00 a.m. this morning, December 23, 2022.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Railroad Cast Member Previews Begin as Opening is ‘Imminent,’ Carousel Coffee Previews Full Menu, Exclusive ‘100 Years of Wonder’ Merch Coming to Tokyo, & More: Daily Recap (12/22/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: How to Buy SECRET Limited Release Star Wars Pins Aboard Galactic Starcruiser

We’ve discovered another Resistance secret on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World. Astute guests can purchase exclusive, covert Resistance pins from a hidden compartment in the Chandrila Collection gift shop on the Halcyon. The compartment is visible on the front of this display case at the center...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Cast Member Previews for Reopening of Walt Disney World Railroad Have Begun

Cast Member previews for the seemingly imminent reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad have begun at Magic Kingdom. Cast Members arrived at Fantasyland Station this morning for an opportunity to preview the Walt Disney World Railroad before it reopens. The train has been closed since 2018 due to the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run, and the route has been altered to accommodate the new attraction.
WDW News Today

Disney Lorcana Game Reveals New Dragon Fire Card

Disney has revealed a new game card for the upcoming Disney Lorcana game. The new game card, revealed by Ravensburger, is Dragon Fire, which features the dragon (Maleficent), spewing fire from its mouth. The new card for the game, which is expected to launch in the fall of 2023, is...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Railroad Operating Hours Now Available

Following the reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom, Disney has shared the attraction’s operating hours. The Walt Disney World Railroad will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today. It will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 24-29, and from 9:00...
WDW News Today

Themed Posters Added to Villain-Con Minion Blast Queue at Universal Studios Florida

Now that Villain-Con Minion Blast has been officially announced to replace the retired Shrek 4-D attraction at Universal Studios Florida, exterior theming is being added. We spotted themed posters in the queue today. Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast will be an interactive attraction in which guests “blast your way to supervillain...
WDW News Today

New Limited Edition Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Club Cereal

Twitter users have spotted a new limited edition Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse Club cereal in the wild. It’s “naturally flavored confetti cake cereal” and features the retro Mickey Mouse Club logo. The limited edition cereal is by Post. Twitter user Skyler Queen posits that it is just a rebrand of Post’s Timbits birthday cake-flavored cereal, and user Sean Fynn Cosgrave says that the cereal is only available in the USA and not in Canada.

