Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Trinity has injured one person and killed two others. According to a report by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 94 inside the Trinity city limits. The driver was transported by air to a hospital and is listed as stable in condition. The vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
House fires across east Texas
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile is in critical condition after police say they were shot overnight in Lufkin Friday. The child was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning, Lufkin police said. Officers were called to a local emergency room regarding a report of a...
PHOTOS: Four families displaced after house fire on Fannin Avenue in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire caused major damage to a home on the 700 block of Fannin Avenue in Tyler and displaced four families. The call came in to authorities around 6:50 Friday morning near the intersection of Fannin Avenue and Berry Drive. Reporters on the scene said some water runoff is turned […]
Fire in wall damages residence in Lindale
KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with an individual who was witness to the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting outside the Wood County courthouse in Quitman on Thursday. An engagement ring was saved from a house fire in Tyler Friday. Here is the moment Robert Kemper popped the question to...
Worker dead after falling out of tree on FM 346 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A worker is dead after falling out of a tree in Smith County. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 6300 block of FM 346 east. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Christian said the...
WebXtra: Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
An engagement ring was saved from a house fire in Tyler Friday. Here is the moment Robert Kemper popped the question to Kailey Tilton. Texas Rangers are investigating after the pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting on highway 154 right in front of the Wood county courthouse in Quitman. One of the motorists, Wesley Marsh, describes what he saw.
Lufkin restaurant continues 15-year tradition of serving community on Christmas Eve
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For 15 years, Destin Sabani, owner of the Manhattan Fine Dining Restaurant in Lufkin, has prepared 500 plates of spaghetti for the community on Christmas Eve to help people during the holidays. “Everybody should be happy and enjoy the season,” Sabani said. The community takes...
Thistle Drive between Troup Highway, Shiloh Road in Tyler closed due to downed power lines
TYLER, Texas — Thistle Drive between Troup Highway and Shiloh Road in Tyler is closed to all traffic Friday morning due to downed power lines. The Tyler Police Department said there are lines down in the roadway and drivers are encouraged to find another route until repairs are made.
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
Suspect in fatal Jacksonville shooting turns himself in
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in Jacksonville has turned himself in to police. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Terasian Baker was arrested Wednesday night in Jacksonville when he turned himself in to authorities. He was transported to the Cherokee County jail and booked without...
2 dead, 2 children injured in Cherokee County rollover crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Two adults are dead and two children were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 4:20 p.m., an SUV, driven by Scott Helm, 33, of Rusk, was traveling north on FM 241 at an unsafe speed. DPS says Scott lost control on the wet roadway, went into a southbound ditch and rolled over.
Van with 42 dogs on board involved in accident on I-20 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to an accident on I-20 on Monday involving a transport van with 42 dogs on board. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have any major injuries but getting the dogs transported and out of the cold weather was another issue. The dogs and driver were going […]
1 injured after car catches fire in Tyler crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured after a crash on Loop 323 and Old Bullard Road on Wednesday, according to the Tyler Police Department. Police said around 9:15 p.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on Old Bullard Road while a 4-door sedan was going west on Loop 323. According to police, […]
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
