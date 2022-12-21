ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Trinity has injured one person and killed two others. According to a report by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 94 inside the Trinity city limits. The driver was transported by air to a hospital and is listed as stable in condition. The vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
TRINITY, TX
CBS19

House fires across east Texas

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Two juveniles dead, driver injured after Trinity crash

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced that a Saturday morning crash on State Highway 49 in Trinity has left one person injured and two juveniles dead. According to officials, emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Of the vehicles three passengers, the two juveniles “succumbed to their […]
TRINITY, TX
CBS19

Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile is in critical condition after police say they were shot overnight in Lufkin Friday. The child was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning, Lufkin police said. Officers were called to a local emergency room regarding a report of a...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Fire in wall damages residence in Lindale

KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with an individual who was witness to the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting outside the Wood County courthouse in Quitman on Thursday. An engagement ring was saved from a house fire in Tyler Friday. Here is the moment Robert Kemper popped the question to...
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman

An engagement ring was saved from a house fire in Tyler Friday. Here is the moment Robert Kemper popped the question to Kailey Tilton. Texas Rangers are investigating after the pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting on highway 154 right in front of the Wood county courthouse in Quitman. One of the motorists, Wesley Marsh, describes what he saw.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Suspect in fatal Jacksonville shooting turns himself in

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in Jacksonville has turned himself in to police. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Terasian Baker was arrested Wednesday night in Jacksonville when he turned himself in to authorities. He was transported to the Cherokee County jail and booked without...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

2 dead, 2 children injured in Cherokee County rollover crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Two adults are dead and two children were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 4:20 p.m., an SUV, driven by Scott Helm, 33, of Rusk, was traveling north on FM 241 at an unsafe speed. DPS says Scott lost control on the wet roadway, went into a southbound ditch and rolled over.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after car catches fire in Tyler crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured after a crash on Loop 323 and Old Bullard Road on Wednesday, according to the Tyler Police Department. Police said around 9:15 p.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on Old Bullard Road while a 4-door sedan was going west on Loop 323. According to police, […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy