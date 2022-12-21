Read full article on original website
Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
Eureka Residents Encouraged to Use the Free Bulky Item Pickup Service for Earthquake Cleanup Needs
The City of Eureka’s franchise garbage and recycling collection hauler, Recology, offers curbside collection of large and bulky items. Each customer receives up to two (2) pickups per year per residence at no additional cost. Examples of bulky items include: old furniture, refrigerators, mattresses, televisions, and appliances, all of which are too large or do not belong in your normal collection bins. This also includes bagged trash up to 2 cubic yards (about the size of 2 refrigerators) per pick up.
'It felt like the end of world;' Shocked residents forge ahead after Humboldt quake
RIO DELL, Humboldt County -- Outside the Dollar General, the store manager ticked off the items she had to share with families trying to jumpstart their lives after an earthquake jolted them from their beds and cut off the town's water and power. "Batteries or candles?" a worker asked a woman toting a toddler on her hip, and handed the child a plastic candy cane filled with sweets. Just days before Christmas in Rio Dell, the former lumber town is grappling with the aftermath of early Tuesday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake that injured at least 17 people, shook homes off foundations,...
[UPDATE 12:45 p.m.] Estimated 6.4 Quake Rolls the North Coast
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “NO TSUMNAMI IS EXPECTED At approximately 2:37 am a 6.1 earthquake was felt near Ferndale California.”. This was followed by an estimated 4.6 magnitude #earthquake. 4 mi from #RioDell at 2.39 a.m. p.m. UPDATE 3 a.m.: More aftershocks continue to hit...
(UPDATING) Power Out Across the County Tuesday Morning, Schools Closed, Fernbridge Currently Closed Following Early Morning Quake
UPDATE, 6:59 p.m.: Power’s Back in Most of Eureka; Sheriff Declares Local State of Emergency. Power started returning to Eureka residences late in the afternoon, and by now most of the city is back online, as is the Samoa Peninsula. As of this writing, the PG&E outage map is showing Arcata, McKinleyville, the Eel River Valley and indeed most everywhere else still down, but who knows — the map lags reality a little.
Local Businesses Impacted by Earthquake are Asked to Fill Out Recovery Survey
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Were you impacted by Tuesday’s earthquake? We need your help to assess total damages suffered by our business community. Local businesses impacted by the earthquake are asked to complete a Business Recovery Survey created by the County’s Economic Development Department.
Major Roadwork Announced for the Week of December 23 – 29
Caltrans will suspend most work on Northern California highways from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, it may be necessary for Caltrans crews to respond to emergency situations. Del Norte County. U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction...
Aftermath of 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County
Thousands of Northern California residents are grappling with damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Humboldt County Tuesday morning.
Thousands still without power after Northern California earthquake
Thousands of residents in Northern California remained without power on Wednesday morning, one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the area. Pacific Gas and Electric indicated in a Tuesday night update that the company has restored power to about 40,000 customers who originally experienced outages, more than half of impacted residents. The company’s outage map…
Local Commercial Crab Season Opener is Set
Get the butter ready, the crab is coming. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced today that the Dungeness commercial season opener for Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties is now set for Dec. 31 at 12:01 a.m., with a 64-hour gear setting period that will begin at 8:01 a.m. on Dec. 28.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
Humboldt County Earthquake Caused Structural Damage, Power Outages, and Injuries
Residents of Northern California were subject to an unexpected and very rude awakening on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County. Around 2:30 a.m. PT, thousands lost power, homes and buildings sustained different degrees of damage, and a number people have been injured. The earthquake hit 11...
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
Humboldt County Sheriff Declares Local Emergency Related to 6.4M Earthquake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal has declared a Local Emergency as a result of today’s 6.4M earthquake and widespread damages sustained throughout Humboldt County. The declaration allows for the county to seek state and federal reimbursement for damage repairs and...
Food Distributions from Food for People in Fortuna and Beyond Today
When: Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 12 PM to 2 PM. Where: At the Gene Lucas Center Parking Lot (3000 Newburg Rd B, Fortuna, CA 95540) Food for People will distribute nonperishable pantry staples to help households who have lost food due to the earthquake and power outages. Additionally, Food...
Man Allegedly Fired a Handgun at Other Motorist Near Arcata on 101
This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls,...
Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency In Humboldt County Over Earthquake
Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency in Humboldt County on Tuesday, only hours after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred outside of Ferndale in Northern California. The earthquake itself struck at 2:34 A.M. on Tuesday, with the epicenter outside the small town of Ferndale. As of Wednesday morning, a...
3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Following the large earthquake in Humboldt County Tuesday morning, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook the East Bay Wednesday morning, the USGS reported.
6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California: At least 2 dead, 12 hurt in Humboldt County
FERNDALE, Calif. — At least two people have died and 12 others have been hurt after a strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday. The quake jolted residents awake, cut off power to 70,000 people, and damaged some buildings and roads, officials said. Humboldt County...
