Humboldt County, CA

kymkemp.com

Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday's M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday's 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Residents Encouraged to Use the Free Bulky Item Pickup Service for Earthquake Cleanup Needs

The City of Eureka's franchise garbage and recycling collection hauler, Recology, offers curbside collection of large and bulky items. Each customer receives up to two (2) pickups per year per residence at no additional cost. Examples of bulky items include: old furniture, refrigerators, mattresses, televisions, and appliances, all of which are too large or do not belong in your normal collection bins. This also includes bagged trash up to 2 cubic yards (about the size of 2 refrigerators) per pick up.
EUREKA, CA
CBS San Francisco

'It felt like the end of world;' Shocked residents forge ahead after Humboldt quake

RIO DELL, Humboldt County -- Outside the Dollar General, the store manager ticked off the items she had to share with families trying to jumpstart their lives after an earthquake jolted them from their beds and cut off the town's water and power. "Batteries or candles?" a worker asked a woman toting a toddler on her hip, and handed the child a plastic candy cane filled with sweets. Just days before Christmas in Rio Dell, the former lumber town is grappling with the aftermath of early Tuesday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake that injured at least 17 people, shook homes off foundations,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 12:45 p.m.] Estimated 6.4 Quake Rolls the North Coast

According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, "NO TSUMNAMI IS EXPECTED At approximately 2:37 am a 6.1 earthquake was felt near Ferndale California.". This was followed by an estimated 4.6 magnitude #earthquake. 4 mi from #RioDell at 2.39 a.m. p.m. UPDATE 3 a.m.: More aftershocks continue to hit...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(UPDATING) Power Out Across the County Tuesday Morning, Schools Closed, Fernbridge Currently Closed Following Early Morning Quake

UPDATE, 6:59 p.m.: Power's Back in Most of Eureka; Sheriff Declares Local State of Emergency. Power started returning to Eureka residences late in the afternoon, and by now most of the city is back online, as is the Samoa Peninsula. As of this writing, the PG&E outage map is showing Arcata, McKinleyville, the Eel River Valley and indeed most everywhere else still down, but who knows — the map lags reality a little.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Announced for the Week of December 23 – 29

Caltrans will suspend most work on Northern California highways from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, it may be necessary for Caltrans crews to respond to emergency situations. Del Norte County. U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
The Hill

Thousands still without power after Northern California earthquake

Thousands of residents in Northern California remained without power on Wednesday morning, one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the area. Pacific Gas and Electric indicated in a Tuesday night update that the company has restored power to about 40,000 customers who originally experienced outages, more than half of impacted residents. The company's outage map…
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Local Commercial Crab Season Opener is Set

Get the butter ready, the crab is coming. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced today that the Dungeness commercial season opener for Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties is now set for Dec. 31 at 12:01 a.m., with a 64-hour gear setting period that will begin at 8:01 a.m. on Dec. 28.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
HYDESVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA
kymkemp.com

Food Distributions from Food for People in Fortuna and Beyond Today

When: Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 12 PM to 2 PM. Where: At the Gene Lucas Center Parking Lot (3000 Newburg Rd B, Fortuna, CA 95540) Food for People will distribute nonperishable pantry staples to help households who have lost food due to the earthquake and power outages. Additionally, Food...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Allegedly Fired a Handgun at Other Motorist Near Arcata on 101

This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls,...
ARCATA, CA

