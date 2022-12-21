RIO DELL, Humboldt County -- Outside the Dollar General, the store manager ticked off the items she had to share with families trying to jumpstart their lives after an earthquake jolted them from their beds and cut off the town's water and power. "Batteries or candles?" a worker asked a woman toting a toddler on her hip, and handed the child a plastic candy cane filled with sweets. Just days before Christmas in Rio Dell, the former lumber town is grappling with the aftermath of early Tuesday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake that injured at least 17 people, shook homes off foundations,...

