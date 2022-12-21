Read full article on original website
Downtown Yakima businesses awarded for displaying holiday spirit
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Downtown Association of Yakima is celebrating local businesses going the extra mile to fill their store with holiday spirit with the Winter Wonderland Awards. “We we were just trying to provide another reason for that for the community to be able to come downtown and and be down here and visit us,” DAY assistant events coordinator...
Snow or No? Weather Prediction for Christmas in the Yakima Valley
Is It Going to Snow on Christmas in the Yakima Valley?. That is the question I am sure young and old find themselves asking every single year. You grow up watching films that feature Christmas miracles taking place as the first snowflakes begin to fall all around them. Bridget Jones was willing to run around in her undies while snow fell to make sure that her love interest knew, she too was in love with him, "just the way he is".
nbcrightnow.com
Winter Storm Slams the Pacific Northwest
NonStop Weather Alert - Freezing Rain and Wintry Mix through Christmas. Morning snow changing to scattered wintry mix showers, then afternoon/evening freezing rain developing. Morning temperatures in the single digits, low teens by noon and afternoon highs in the mis-upper teens. The forecast timing continues to be very challenging as...
kpq.com
Miss East Cascades Pageant Coming to Wenatchee on Dec. 30
Pageant candidates across the state will be competing for the title of the next Miss East Cascades or Miss Greater Wenatchee on Dec. 30. The 11th Annual Miss East Cascades Scholarship pageant will be held at the Wenatchee High School auditorium on Friday, at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
Yakima Dollar Trees Introducing ‘Plus': Items for 3, 4 & 5 Dollars!
"Thanks, Trump!" Said my one friend while we were at the West Valley Dollar Tree in Yakima, Washington. "How long has he been out of office, and you're still obsessing about him? He's living rent-free in your mind! Besides, all the prices skyrocketing is happening on Biden's watch," said my other friend. I hate politics, so I decided to shut the conversation down, "Hey! It's Christmas time! Save that talk and debate for your awkward family dinner on Sunday!" Luckily, that made us all laugh.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pass closures affecting cross-state traffic, flight delays and cancellations disrupt holiday travels
CASCADES, Wash. – Winter storms are battering the region, including freezing rain and strong winds, and holiday travelers are facing poor conditions on land and in the air. Here are the mountain pass conditions for Saturday, Dec. 24:. Stevens Pass. The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning...
ifiberone.com
Arcing water heater supposedly ignited blaze that wiped out Desert Aire home
DESERT AIRE - An elderly couple living in Desert Aire were briefly forced into the harshly-cold elements Wednesday night after a fire consumed their home. Grant County Fire District 8 Chief Matt Hyndman says crews were summoned to the 800 block of Orchard Drive just before 4 p.m. When crews...
yaktrinews.com
“My concern is they’re freezing to death,” Tri-Cities nonprofit to host emergency outreach
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – It’s a memory stuck in Lynne McKee’s head from an outreach effort two years ago. “And about two blocks from where we did that outreach, a boy froze to death,” she recalled. Since then, McKee with Clean Sweep Tri-Cities and her team, have...
Bald eagle caught on camera carrying Canada goose in its talons
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Security camera footage from an eastern Washington dam shows a bald eagle flying by while clutching a Canada goose in its talons. The eagle was seen on one of the cameras at Wanapum Dam in Grant County, east of Ellensburg, along the Columbia River on Dec. 15, according to The News Tribune.
‘The big ask, big give.’ Longtime West Richland firefighter in desperate need of a donor
“We’re just putting the word out there to friends, family and the community, if anybody would like to help.”
ifiberone.com
Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
‘People could die’: Yakima homeless shelters seek help as temperatures plummet
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Every year, a handful of people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County die of exposure and with an expected low of -8 degrees Wednesday night, homeless outreach teams are asking people to call when they see someone in need. “We want you to call our phone number, 509-424-1228, just tell them what you saw, where you’re at...
KIMA TV
"This will kill people out here tonight," frigid temps put homeless in danger
As temperatures drop, many have heaters and blankets they can depend on to stay warm, but those facing homelessness bracing this winter freeze, have almost nothing. "This will kill people out here tonight," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Yakima Union Gospel Mission. "We've got to make sure that they know that they've got a place where they can come in."
FOX 11 and 41
Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
kpq.com
Freezing Rain Coming to Wenatchee Valley This Weekend
Expect temperatures to drop to dangerous levels starting Thursday, before seeing icy weather conditions this weekend. National Weather Service Meteorologist Steven Van Horen says wind gusts near the Waterville Plateau are expected to bring in temperatures as low as -35 degrees. “[People] could see frostbite setting in within 10 minutes...
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital hit hard by ‘tripledemic’
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — At least one person has died from the flu in the Yakima Valley and while cases continue to go up, influenza is just one of the spikes in respiratory illnesses that’s putting stress on local health care resources. Dr. Marty Brueggemann with Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital said hospitals didn’t see a lot of flu patients during...
What We Don’t See in Yakima Is Good For Our Safety
It's called critical infrastructure and it's likely you won't find map to show you where the infrastructure in located in Yakima County. Security is the number one reason why important sites and systems aren't located on maps or online. The move to protect sensitive areas started after 9/11. The term...
Astria Toppenish announces immediate stop to labor & delivery services
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Astria Toppenish Hospital has announced an immediate stop to labor and delivery services, effective as of 4 p.m. Thursday. Any expectant mothers in labor who arrive at the hospital will be now be diverted to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital or another hospital of their choosing. Astria Toppenish Hospital had planned to permanently close their...
kpq.com
Crews Respond to Same Home on Fire Two Days in a Row
Wednesday night, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in East Wenatchee they had already responded to the previous day. The home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. originally caught fire on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m. Crews were sent...
KHQ Right Now
Snoqualmie Pass remains closed in both directions due to snow, lack of tow trucks
I-90 from North Bend to Ellensburg, through Snoqualmie Pass, remains closed due to the snow and a lack of tow trucks. According to WSDOT, the closure is expected to last for several hours.
