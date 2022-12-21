ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk KIT

Snow or No? Weather Prediction for Christmas in the Yakima Valley

Is It Going to Snow on Christmas in the Yakima Valley?. That is the question I am sure young and old find themselves asking every single year. You grow up watching films that feature Christmas miracles taking place as the first snowflakes begin to fall all around them. Bridget Jones was willing to run around in her undies while snow fell to make sure that her love interest knew, she too was in love with him, "just the way he is".
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Winter Storm Slams the Pacific Northwest

NonStop Weather Alert - Freezing Rain and Wintry Mix through Christmas. Morning snow changing to scattered wintry mix showers, then afternoon/evening freezing rain developing. Morning temperatures in the single digits, low teens by noon and afternoon highs in the mis-upper teens. The forecast timing continues to be very challenging as...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Miss East Cascades Pageant Coming to Wenatchee on Dec. 30

Pageant candidates across the state will be competing for the title of the next Miss East Cascades or Miss Greater Wenatchee on Dec. 30. The 11th Annual Miss East Cascades Scholarship pageant will be held at the Wenatchee High School auditorium on Friday, at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
WENATCHEE, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Dollar Trees Introducing ‘Plus': Items for 3, 4 & 5 Dollars!

"Thanks, Trump!" Said my one friend while we were at the West Valley Dollar Tree in Yakima, Washington. "How long has he been out of office, and you're still obsessing about him? He's living rent-free in your mind! Besides, all the prices skyrocketing is happening on Biden's watch," said my other friend. I hate politics, so I decided to shut the conversation down, "Hey! It's Christmas time! Save that talk and debate for your awkward family dinner on Sunday!" Luckily, that made us all laugh.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘People could die’: Yakima homeless shelters seek help as temperatures plummet

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Every year, a handful of people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County die of exposure and with an expected low of -8 degrees Wednesday night, homeless outreach teams are asking people to call when they see someone in need. “We want you to call our phone number, 509-424-1228, just tell them what you saw, where you’re at...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

"This will kill people out here tonight," frigid temps put homeless in danger

As temperatures drop, many have heaters and blankets they can depend on to stay warm, but those facing homelessness bracing this winter freeze, have almost nothing. "This will kill people out here tonight," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Yakima Union Gospel Mission. "We've got to make sure that they know that they've got a place where they can come in."
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
TOPPENISH, WA
kpq.com

Freezing Rain Coming to Wenatchee Valley This Weekend

Expect temperatures to drop to dangerous levels starting Thursday, before seeing icy weather conditions this weekend. National Weather Service Meteorologist Steven Van Horen says wind gusts near the Waterville Plateau are expected to bring in temperatures as low as -35 degrees. “[People] could see frostbite setting in within 10 minutes...
WENATCHEE, WA
107.3 KFFM

What We Don’t See in Yakima Is Good For Our Safety

It's called critical infrastructure and it's likely you won't find map to show you where the infrastructure in located in Yakima County. Security is the number one reason why important sites and systems aren't located on maps or online. The move to protect sensitive areas started after 9/11. The term...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Astria Toppenish announces immediate stop to labor & delivery services

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Astria Toppenish Hospital has announced an immediate stop to labor and delivery services, effective as of 4 p.m. Thursday. Any expectant mothers in labor who arrive at the hospital will be now be diverted to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital or another hospital of their choosing. Astria Toppenish Hospital had planned to permanently close their...
TOPPENISH, WA
kpq.com

Crews Respond to Same Home on Fire Two Days in a Row

Wednesday night, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in East Wenatchee they had already responded to the previous day. The home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. originally caught fire on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m. Crews were sent...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy