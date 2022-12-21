ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jets WRs Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating NFL's Gambling Policy

Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended for violating gambling policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, Austin's attorney Bill Deni confirmed Friday. The suspension is indefinite and at least one year in...
Giants Players Caught in Mall of America During Shooting

Several members of the New York Giants were in the Mall of America when a shooting occurred Friday evening at the mall's Nordstrom's location. A few players were in the mall, and several players were in the team's meal room, a meeting-type room just outside their hotel, which was adjacent to the mall. No one from the team was harmed in the incident, which left a 19-year-old dead in the shooting.
