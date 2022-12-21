Read full article on original website
Related
Jets WRs Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating NFL's Gambling Policy
Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended for violating gambling policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, Austin's attorney Bill Deni confirmed Friday. The suspension is indefinite and at least one year in...
Bengals' Eli Apple Calls Out Patriots QB Mac Jones for ‘Dirty Play'
Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones...
Jets Bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in Ugly Loss to Jaguars
Jets bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler during ugly loss to Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Zach Wilson has now been benched for Mike White and Chris Streveler in the span of a few weeks. The former No. 2 overall pick was replaced by Streveler during New York's...
Giants Players Caught in Mall of America During Shooting
Several members of the New York Giants were in the Mall of America when a shooting occurred Friday evening at the mall's Nordstrom's location. A few players were in the mall, and several players were in the team's meal room, a meeting-type room just outside their hotel, which was adjacent to the mall. No one from the team was harmed in the incident, which left a 19-year-old dead in the shooting.
Comments / 0