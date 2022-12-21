ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Migrants search for work after arriving in Colorado

Hundreds of migrants have arrived in Colorado over the past few months, with dozens arriving in Denver and the surrounding metro area. Those from Venezuela are no different, searching for a chance at work."It is a little difficult. It's hard. But something always comes through. Not much, but there are jobs. Thank God," one man said translated from Spanish.The sign along Colfax Avenue indicates it as a day labor pick-up spot. They have come to this state mostly by bus often hearing the pay is better in Colorado. The circumstances vary depending on the person after crossing the border.Another migrant...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Woman killed and multiple people injured in shooting

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident near Liverpool, police said.Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, Wallasey around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and later died, police said.Three men were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of others were injured in the incident.APPEAL | We are appealing for information following the tragic death of a woman in #Wallasey Village last night...
KELOLAND TV

FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters

SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was allegedly building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week after a retired police officer reported his behavior to authorities, according to federal charges.
SAVAGE, MN
newsnationnow.com

Idaho killings: Victim would have been among winter grads

(NewsNation) — While the Idaho college killings remain largely unsolved, there was a slightly different mood prevalent on Friday in Moscow. Classes are wrapping up before finals next week. Parents are beginning to arrive in town for winter graduation. At the University of Idaho, there are few students to...
MOSCOW, ID
OutThere Colorado

Most affordable ski towns in each US region – and Colorado's not on the list

Realtor.com's Evan Wyloge recently tracked down the most affordable ski towns to purchase a home across the country and shocker – Colorado isn't on the list. The cheapest 'ski town' spot was predictably in the Midwest, where home prices are well-known to be lower than they are in most other regions of the United States. The town of Hurley, Wisconsin has three resorts within 30 minutes and a median home price of just $114,700. Granted, if you're taking advantage of life in this spot, it's...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy