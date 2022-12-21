Read full article on original website
Related
Dozens of Cattle in Colorado Slaughtered by Mystery Predator That Left No Tracks
A cattle rancher in Colorado is baffled after dozens of his cattle were slaughtered in less than a month. Adding to the mystery is the fact that no one seems to know who or what is responsible for the killings. The evasive predator has reportedly left no tracks. The string...
Migrants search for work after arriving in Colorado
Hundreds of migrants have arrived in Colorado over the past few months, with dozens arriving in Denver and the surrounding metro area. Those from Venezuela are no different, searching for a chance at work."It is a little difficult. It's hard. But something always comes through. Not much, but there are jobs. Thank God," one man said translated from Spanish.The sign along Colfax Avenue indicates it as a day labor pick-up spot. They have come to this state mostly by bus often hearing the pay is better in Colorado. The circumstances vary depending on the person after crossing the border.Another migrant...
Bear Cubs Released Back Into Colorado Wilderness After Mother Charged Human
It was a big day earlier this week when officials from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department released two bear cubs that had been in their care for over six months. These cubs were successfully released into the wild by officials from the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte, reports state.
Here's The Biggest Home In Colorado
If you're interested in seeing outrageously-huge houses, Family Handyman magazine found every state's biggest home.
Los Angeles boy, 9, stabbed at Target was released from hospital in time for Christmas
A nine-year-old California boy who was stabbed last month at a Target store was released from the hospital just before the holidays, according to Los Angeles Police.
Mule Deer Bursts Through Window, Hangs Out in Basement of Colorado Home
Although the seasonal rut is coming to a close, it doesn’t mean wildlife is calming down anytime soon. For instance, one Colorado couple learned this the hard way after they found a mule deer in their basement. Last month, a mule deer busted into their Colorado Springs home after...
Woman killed and multiple people injured in shooting
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident near Liverpool, police said.Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, Wallasey around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and later died, police said.Three men were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of others were injured in the incident.APPEAL | We are appealing for information following the tragic death of a woman in #Wallasey Village last night...
KELOLAND TV
FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters
SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was allegedly building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week after a retired police officer reported his behavior to authorities, according to federal charges.
It's been over 5 weeks since the Idaho student killings. Victim's father shares why he's still hopeful
CNN anchor Jim Sciutto speaks with Steve Goncalves, father of murdered University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, and their family attorney, Shanon Gray, on the current status of the investigation. Kaylee was one of four students killed in the early morning hours on November 13.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Victim would have been among winter grads
(NewsNation) — While the Idaho college killings remain largely unsolved, there was a slightly different mood prevalent on Friday in Moscow. Classes are wrapping up before finals next week. Parents are beginning to arrive in town for winter graduation. At the University of Idaho, there are few students to...
Most affordable ski towns in each US region – and Colorado's not on the list
Realtor.com's Evan Wyloge recently tracked down the most affordable ski towns to purchase a home across the country and shocker – Colorado isn't on the list. The cheapest 'ski town' spot was predictably in the Midwest, where home prices are well-known to be lower than they are in most other regions of the United States. The town of Hurley, Wisconsin has three resorts within 30 minutes and a median home price of just $114,700. Granted, if you're taking advantage of life in this spot, it's...
Comments / 0