Multiple car rollover near Elkhorn Estates on Highway 135

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire responded at least three cars are involved in a multiple-car rollover on Santa Barbara Highway 135 near Elkhorn Estates around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

SBC Fire had to extract on occupant with minor injuries from their car.

CHP reported a tan Honda struck a white SUV possibly causing the multiple-car crash and car rollover of a third party white Chevy.

CHP Dispatch received a call indicating that one of the vehicles may have been driving recklessly before the crash.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but it is possible some individuals from the accident were walking alongside the highway, according to responding to CHP officers.

The white Chevy involved in the crash rolled over on its side and is awaiting a tow truck.

