Happy Wednesday, Delaware!

I’m Tammy Paolino , New Audience Editor of the Delaware Online /The News Journal. Welcome to your Daily Briefing.

Several weeks ago, I asked for photos of your favorite holiday ornaments and the stories behind them, and you didn’t disappoint!

I was so moved by the images of your cherished decorations, and the memories that go with them. Thank you so much for sharing them with us!

You’ll find my story as well as a photo gallery of all the responses here.

Hosting this holiday season? We have some tips for the home bartenders out there.

Are you a subscriber? We welcome you to join the thousands of Delaware residents supporting local journalism. Remember, a Delaware Online/News Journal subscription makes a great gift.

Speaking of gifts, if you are still shopping for that special someone, visit our website to check out tons of recommendations for Reviewed.com.

You’ll even find some special suggestions for Mom.

Bookmark our one-stop holiday guide , with dozens of guides and stories to make the most of the season, and avoid getting sick.

Don’t forget to stick with us on Instagram and vote in the final rounds of our Holiday Movie Tournament. We will announce the overall winner, the most special “special’’ of them all on Friday.

And now, here are the headlines we don’t want you to miss as you get your Wednesday off to the best possible start!

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Countdown to Christmas: Here's your Wednesday Daily Briefing