California university apologizes for 'unethical' experiments on prison inmates
A California university is apologizing for conducting 'unethical' experiments on thousands of prison inmates that included injecting them with pesticides.
Stanford Daily
Sam Bankman-Fried to be under house arrest on Stanford campus
Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of the disgraced cryptocurrency exchange FTX, will return to Stanford’s campus under house arrest in his parents’ Stanford residence, as first reported by The SF Standard. Bankman’s parents, the law professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, own a 3000-square-feet home that is nestled behind the...
Stanford University guide to eliminate 'harmful language' ridiculed: 'It's all about the status of victimhood'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss Stanford University's guide to eliminate 'harmful language,' cultural appropriation claims in ‘Avatar 2,' and how it's all creating a 'woke world.'
padailypost.com
Disgraced cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried released to custody of his parents in Palo Alto
A federal judge-magistrate in New York released disgraced cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried on $250 million bond today and ordered him to stay with is parents in Palo Alto until he can stand trial. His parents, Stanford law professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, secured his release by pledging the equity...
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?
Despite being the founder and former CEO of WhatsApp, few people have heard of this Ukrainian immigrant. Even fewer know that he dropped out of college and later sold WhatsApp to Facebook (Meta) for $19 billion.
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
Stanford Daily
Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case
Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court. Cohen, a professor in the School of...
Silicon Valley
Bay Area group celebrates U.S. bill to phase out fishing ‘curtains of death’
A West Marin group is celebrating the advancement of new regulations that will end the use of giant ocean fishing nets — blamed for inadvertently killing turtles, mammals and dolphins — in federal waters off the state’s coast. For the past two decades, Marin’s Turtle Island Restoration...
Judge appears poised to ban SF’s homeless camp sweeps
Update, Dec. 23: Judge Ryu has granted a partial injunction, and restricted the sweeping of homeless encampments off the streets of San Francisco. Dec. 22: A preliminary injunction that could bar San Francisco from sweeping homeless encampments could be issued within the next one to two weeks. In September, advocates...
The American Genius
Twitter auctions off hundreds of items from San Francisco HQ
Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in late October, we’ve seen a slew of people being let go or resigning. With a mass exodus of employees, we’ve caught wind that Twitter will hold an auction on January 17, 2023 to sell off surplus equipment. Among the items up for...
sfstandard.com
The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live
When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
sfstandard.com
The ‘Tripledemic’ is Here—But Which Virus is the Worst in NorCal?
Winter flu season is back with a vengeance this year, except this time, it’s not just one disease causing a surge in illnesses and hospitalizations—it’s three. Dubbed a “tripledemic” by public health officials, San Francisco and cities across the country are getting hit by a triple-whammy of respiratory illnesses: common influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid.
As desalination gains traction in parts of California, Santa Cruz weighs future of its water supply
Santa Cruz needs more water if it is going to comfortably grow as planned. A new policy aimed at future water-supply projects keeps a desalination plant on the table, a controversial strategy with a long history in Santa Cruz.
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, California
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This cake shop works with you to create a memorable culinary experience. They offer mini cakes, specialty beverages, and delicious cakes. All their items are made using quality and fresh ingredients, and they have an impeccable style giving you a unique customer experience.
theevreport.com
First VinFast Shipment to the U.S. Has Arrived
PORT OF BENICIA – VinFast celebrated the arrival of the first 999 electric vehicles into the United States as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company has also received all the necessary certifications for selling cars in the US and will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of this month.
The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup
Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
Millions at stake as downtown S.F. properties appeal tax bills
High atop San Francisco’s beleaguered downtown this month, the owners and redevelopers of the Transamerica Pyramid celebrated the skyscraper’s 50th anniversary and impending rebirth as a beacon of hope for a struggling city. But as they embark on a $400 million renovation project and touted the building’s potential, the owners are separately sending a very clear message to The City: This building isn’t worth nearly as much as you think it is. ...
marinlocalnews.com
Meet Marin’s Dr. Miguel Delgado
Dr. Miguel Delgado, a cosmetic surgeon with offices in Novato and San Francisco, was recently featured in San Francisco Magazine as one of the best plastic surgeons in the Bay Area. Dr. Delgado’s Cosmetic Surgery Center provides private, concierge care in a state-of-the-art surgical facility on the Novato Community Hospital...
Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
