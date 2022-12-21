ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Royal Butler Recalls ‘Hysterical’ and ‘Surreal’ Christmas With Teenage Prince William and Prince Harry

By Grace Turney
 4 days ago

A former royal butler recently opened up about what it was like spending Christmas with Prince Harry and Prince William when they were teenagers. Here’s how the royal brothers celebrated Christmas when they were younger, and how it compares to their 2022 festivities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkXQM_0jpX2EQ100
Prince William and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A former royal butler says teenage Prince William and Prince Harry were ‘well behaved’ at Christmas

Former royal butler Grant Harrold celebrated Christmas with the royal family, including Prince Harry and Prince William, many times. “When I joined them they were teenagers, so they weren’t running around in Santa and elf outfits,” Harrold told Slingo . “Christmas was always exciting and I remember being around William, Harry and Kate Middleton.”

The former butler attended a Christmas party with the young royals, and he described William as “hysterical.” “I remember on one of my first Christmases I got invited to a party at St. James Palace. It was a sit down meal and I sat down with Prince William for lunch,” he said. “It was hysterical and we had such a laugh! There were lots of giggling, jokes and party stuff going on.”

While everyone seemed to have a good time, Harrold also said that the hosts and attendees were on their best behavior. “It was nice to see him enjoy the fun aspect of Christmas. It was just like a work Christmas do, but I’ve got to say everyone was well behaved.”

The former royal butler said spending Christmas with Prince William and Prince Harry was ‘surreal’

Grant Harrold worked for the royal family for many years, and he got very close to them. But the former royal butler still described the experience of sharing Christmas lunch with Prince Harry and Prince William as “surreal.”

“It was unique and surreal for me to be working for them and sitting down for lunch with Prince William, even though he was only in his early twenties,” he said. “I saw it as a big deal to be sitting with the future King and having lunch with him.”

Harrold said that William and Harry were both “excited” about the holiday and their time off from military training. “They all get excited about it. Obviously I think back then they were still doing military training, so they got time off, which was exciting,” he explained. “Then they would all go off to Sandringham together and do Christmas with the queen. The queen was very strict about that and liked the family being together.”

The two princes shared their separate 2022 holiday cards

This year, Prince William and Prince Harry shared their separate Christmas cards . Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children, Archie and Lilibet , their card featured a photo only of themselves at the Ripple of Hope Award ceremony in early December.

“Wishing you a joyful holiday season,” they wrote, “From our family to yours, on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year!”

Prince William and Kate Middleton chose to include their three children , George, Charlotte, and Louis, on their holiday card. The photo shows the family walking together on their country estate, with all five holding hands.

Comments / 14

Douglas
3d ago

ohhh, the happy times were endless, I'm sure, till Haz married Meagain! it's like that show when 2 toxic people become partners! and they go around hurting anyone they can! only these 2 do it for $$$$$ ohhh Fatal Attraction!!! that's these 2!

Reply(3)
12
judy wasserman
2d ago

HnM holiday card looks like a real estate broker and his assistant walking up to get their trophy award! I mean come on holiday card as advertisements for their other businesses, no children!! Gross.

Reply
5
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

