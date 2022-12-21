"We're really thankful for this opportunity": Holiday food giveaway held at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

Holiday food giveaway held at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds 01:36

STOCKTON — In Stockton, a turkey drive brought Christmas cheer to those in need this holiday season.

The need was so great that some people camped out overnight in their cars to secure that holiday meal. It was a chilly night, but that didn't deter families from waiting for hours. Lines began outside of the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds seven hours before the giveaway began.

"It's cold quite naturally, but other than that, everything is fine," said Jerry James Fountain, who was the first man in line. "We're really thankful for this opportunity."

It was all to ensure a turkey is on the table this Christmas. Despite the long wait, spirits remained high.

"I'm feeling pretty pumped," Fountain said.

As doors opened, volunteers loaded up trunks with the holiday dinner essentials, and of course, the centerpiece: the turkey.

Volunteers were able to meet each recipient face-to-face. It was an interaction they say they'll cherish.

"How do you not find joy in doing this? It brings a smile to everyone's faces — the volunteers, the clients that are looking for the food boxes. It's just a feel-good feeling all around."

As cars drove through the pickup location, sounds of thanks and "Merry Christmas" filled the fairground.

"Everybody's got a smile on their face," Pichler said. "Nobody leaves this area without a smile on their face."

With the close of a trunk, there was one less thing for these families to worry about this holiday season.

Last week, the Stockton Police Officers Association, fire department and Food 4 Less completed their 27-year tradition of donating turkeys to this cause.

This year, police and fire personnel donated 600 turkeys to the emergency food bank.

