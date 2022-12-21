Read full article on original website
Sparks man sentenced to 77 months in prison for felon in possession of firearms
A Sparks resident was sentenced to 77 months in prison and three years of supervised release for unlawfully possessing three firearms after prior felony convictions.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County embezzler sentenced to prison
A former Douglas County case manager who admitted stealing public funds during the coronavirus outbreak was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison on Tuesday. Rena Petri, 43, was taken into custody to serve her sentence on two counts of theft. “This crime occurred during a public health crisis related to...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings November 21 through 27
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Travis Souza, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court. Lanai Rice, Fallon PD; Fallon...
Three Men Guilty of Trafficking Drugs in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Attorney for Idaho announced three men from out of state have been prosecuted recently for trafficking drugs, including the deadly fentanyl, in the Magic Valley in three separate cases. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said 47-year-old Brian Schroeder, of Arizona, Cortez Williams, 46, of Reno, Nevada, and Fabian Clark, 44, of Yuma County, Arizona, were all charged with drug trafficking in the Magic Valley. Schroder pleaded guilty last week to possession of large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after being stopped by a Jerome County Sheriff's deputy on U.S. Highway 93. A search of his car found a little more than three pounds of fentanyl, a little more than three pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. Schroeder will be sentenced in March. Williams was sentenced in early December to a little more than 11 years in federal prison after being caught with six pounds of meth he was trying to bring to another person in the Magic Valley. Clark, was sentenced in November to 14 years in prison after he was found in Twin Falls with about 900 fentanyl pills, meth, and a loaded gun. According to Hurwit, Clark had tried to arrange for someone else to get another shipment of drugs while in jail. Law enforcement stopped the shipment before it got to the Gem State. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit in a statement. “The strong partnerships we have between federal, state, and local law enforcement are the backbone of our counter-drugs program and will continue to make a positive impact statewide.” The Idaho State Police, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office worked on the cases.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court
A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
FOX Reno
Reno police deliver toys to more than 100 children living in motels
Members of the Reno Police Department spent their Friday morning spreading holiday joy. RPD along with a handful of community members donated toys to more than 100 less fortunate children living in motels across the city. The donations were made possible with the help of Toys for Tots, Jacobs Entertainment,...
Nevada resident faces federal charges involving 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Reno man was returned to the United States from Mexico where he was arrested on a federal warrant for drug trafficking violations.
2news.com
Rollover Crash Kills Gardnerville Man on U.S. 395 in Douglas County
A Gardnerville man died in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near mile marker 9 in Douglas County early Saturday morning. Nevada State Police say Kevin Skogmo was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue northbound when a 2018 GMC Sierra K2500 Denali pickup headed south crossed over into the centerline and into the path of the Nissan, eventually causing the Nissian to overturn.
2news.com
State Police Identify Man Killed In Crash In Douglas County
Troopers say a black GMC pickup was heading south when for some reason, it drifted into oncoming traffic. A Gardnerville man died in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near mile marker 9 in Douglas County Saturday morning.
FOX Reno
Crews knock down RV fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) firefighters knocked down an RV fire in Sun Valley early in the morning on Dec. 24. Authorities say no injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
KOLO TV Reno
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
FOX Reno
Community mourns the loss of Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died at the age of 96. Mount moved to Reno in the 1970s and soon began the Reno-Sparks Community Outreach program which provided food for those in need across the region. She was known for assembling and distributing food baskets for the needy for more...
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
sparkstrib.com
California developer plans to build a casino resort near Reno convention center
Reno hasn’t seen an all-new resort-casino built since 1995 when the former Eldorado Resorts and the former Circus Circus Enterprises got together to open Silver Legacy. San Diego-based Elevation Entertainment wants to end a three-decade drought for casino development. The company submitted plans to the City of Reno for...
FOX Reno
Some NV Energy customers report bills doubling this month — here's why
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — If your last NV Energy bill gave you sticker shock — you're not the only one. Dozens of people took to social media to complain about drastic month-to-month increases in their recent energy bills, with some customers reporting bills more than 100% higher than the previous month.
2news.com
One Hospitalized After Car Crashes into Tree on Moana Lane
Firefighters say the crash caused a brief outage because of the powerline in the area. An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a tree on Moana Lane near Monterey in Reno.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Cluster of prehistoric fossils at Nevada state park believed to be birthing grounds
RENO — As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
FOX Reno
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces winter break Kids Café schedule
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced the 2022 Kids Café winter break free meal schedule. Kids Café is a program that offers free meals to children and youth when school is out of session. Winter break distributions will...
FOX Reno
Sierra snowpack one month ahead of schedule, drought concerns continue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — The early December storm that slammed the Sierra from December 9 through December 12 not only shut down major roadways and ski operations, but broke significant snowpack records for this time of year. The Eastern Sierra is currently 257% of median...
