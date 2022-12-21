ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegedale, TN

WTVCFOX

Truck fire closes eastbound I-24 in Chattanooga for hours Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 were closed for hours early Friday morning after a cargo truck caught fire. The Chattanooga Fire Department says the accident happened between Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters found the trailer of a tractor trailer fully...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

'Large, active' gas leak in Ooltewah closes road Thursday

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Crews are working to fix a broken 6-inch natural gas main in Ooltewah Thursday, forcing a road to close "for quite some time," officials tell us. We're told there are no current evacuation or shelter in place orders for nearby residents. The leak happened at the...
OOLTEWAH, TN
Outsider.com

Train Derails in Tennessee After Crashing Into Semi-Truck Carrying Concrete Beam in Terrifying Video

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is now conducting an investigation in Collegedale after a train derails on Tuesday (December 20th). According to WKRN, the incident in Tennessee occurred after a train hit a semi-truck carrying a 134ft concrete truss bridge beam, which was to be used for a reconstruction project on SR 317. The intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive, where the accident took place, ended up being closed. A video shows the train derailing and sitting on the side of the tracks.
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WKRN News 2

WTVCFOX

TVA ends temporary rolling blackouts for most areas Friday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. Many local utilities announced early Friday afternoon that TVA has ended it's Step 50 emergency load curtailment request. A post on the Volunteer Energy Cooperative's Facebook page says. Extremely cold temperatures across the region continue to create unprecedented demands on the power system....
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Propane tanks explode in Etowah barn fire Friday night

Friday night Etowah Rural Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call at the 300 block of County Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a single-story barn in flames. Officials found several 20-pound liquid propane cylinders that had exploded inside the barn. Crews worked quickly to contain...
ETOWAH, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Home burns in Tunnel Hill Thursday morning

TUNNEL HILL, Ga. — We're working to learn more details about a fire that destroyed a home in Tunnel Hill Thursday morning, just 3 days before Christmas. No one was hurt. Our NewsChannel 9 SkyView camera got a glimpse of the damage from the air:. The fire broke out...
TUNNEL HILL, GA

