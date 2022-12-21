Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTVCFOX
Questions remain about why a driver was on the tracks at time of Collegedale train crash
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A massive train crash injured two people in Collegedale Tuesday. And questions remain about why a truck carrying an oversized load was stopped on the tracks at the time of the collision. The truck involved was carrying a 134-foot long concrete trestle and was stopped at...
WTVCFOX
Rail traffic resumes, but questions remain about Collegedale train collision, derailment
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE (Thursday):. Collegedale Police announced Thursday that things will be a little different at this rail crossing in the coming days. 1. All trains going through Collegedale will not exceed 25 mph until at least January 3rd. The normal speed is approximately 45 mph. 2. The...
WTVCFOX
Truck fire closes eastbound I-24 in Chattanooga for hours Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 were closed for hours early Friday morning after a cargo truck caught fire. The Chattanooga Fire Department says the accident happened between Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters found the trailer of a tractor trailer fully...
WTVCFOX
'Large, active' gas leak in Ooltewah closes road Thursday
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Crews are working to fix a broken 6-inch natural gas main in Ooltewah Thursday, forcing a road to close "for quite some time," officials tell us. We're told there are no current evacuation or shelter in place orders for nearby residents. The leak happened at the...
Train Derails in Tennessee After Crashing Into Semi-Truck Carrying Concrete Beam in Terrifying Video
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is now conducting an investigation in Collegedale after a train derails on Tuesday (December 20th). According to WKRN, the incident in Tennessee occurred after a train hit a semi-truck carrying a 134ft concrete truss bridge beam, which was to be used for a reconstruction project on SR 317. The intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive, where the accident took place, ended up being closed. A video shows the train derailing and sitting on the side of the tracks.
WTVCFOX
Signal Mountain Fire crews respond to residential fire Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to Signal Mountain Fire Chief Eric Mitchell there was a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Arrow Drive on Saturday night. Officials say that the residents were not home at the time of the fire. SMFD said that the fire was reported by...
Train collision leaves two employees injured in Hamilton County
Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC.
WTVCFOX
Holidays in the dark: How EPB kept people who need power 24/7 connected
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Earlier Saturday morning EPB announced that many residents in the Hamilton County area could expect rolling blackouts that would last roughly fifteen minutes. Since then EPB has stated that they are not expecting major outages on Sunday, since the weather is expected to be warmer. J....
Smash-up on the tracks: Train slams into truck, derailing cars in TN town
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE: Several emergency agencies are responding to crash that led to a train derailment in Collegedale on Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive around 12:20pm. Hamilton County EMS spokesperson Amy Maxwell says a truck carrying a 60-foot concrete barrier to...
Train slams into semi-truck carrying concrete beam in East Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An active investigation is underway in Collegedale after a train derailment Tuesday afternoon The train hit a semi-truck carrying a134 ft. concrete truss bridge beam that was intended to be used for a reconstruction project on SR 317, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rae Anne Bradley. Two Norfolk Southern […]
WTVCFOX
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
WTVCFOX
Abandoned building burns on Ooltewah Ringgold Road Thursday, fire department says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An abandoned building caught fire on Ooltewah Ringgold Road Thursday, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department says. They say a neighbor saw the fire and called 911. The fire was on the 1300 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road:. Tri-Community says the first unit on scene reported...
Train derailment near Chattanooga in Tennessee is caught on camera with video showing carriages crash like dominos
A TRAIN has derailed causing a smoky crash as a video shows carriages crashing into each other like dominos. Debris lined the street on Tuesday when the horrifying accident occurred in Collegedale,. . Video on social media showed the chaotic scene as emergency vehicles surrounded the accident sight. According to...
WTVCFOX
Woman trying to save pet bird dies in North Chattanooga house fire Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. One person died in this fire, the Chattanooga Fire Department announced Friday afternoon. An unidentified 68-year-old woman in the second home that caught fire went back inside the burning home to try to save her pet bird. A neighbor first alerted her to...
WTVCFOX
TVA ends temporary rolling blackouts for most areas Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. Many local utilities announced early Friday afternoon that TVA has ended it's Step 50 emergency load curtailment request. A post on the Volunteer Energy Cooperative's Facebook page says. Extremely cold temperatures across the region continue to create unprecedented demands on the power system....
WBIR
Train derails outside of Chattanooga
It happened in Collegedale in Hamilton County. Two Norfolk Southern employees received minor injuries.
WTVCFOX
Brrrr: Arctic weather pays an unwelcome visit to the Chattanooga area Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As extreme cold weather conditions pay us an unwelcome Christmas visit, depend on us for continuing coverage. We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday. Read StormTrack 9 Chief Meteorologist David Glenn's latest forecast here. Watch live coverage on Good Morning Chattanooga through 9 a.m....
WTVCFOX
Propane tanks explode in Etowah barn fire Friday night
Friday night Etowah Rural Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call at the 300 block of County Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a single-story barn in flames. Officials found several 20-pound liquid propane cylinders that had exploded inside the barn. Crews worked quickly to contain...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
WTVCFOX
Home burns in Tunnel Hill Thursday morning
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. — We're working to learn more details about a fire that destroyed a home in Tunnel Hill Thursday morning, just 3 days before Christmas. No one was hurt. Our NewsChannel 9 SkyView camera got a glimpse of the damage from the air:. The fire broke out...
