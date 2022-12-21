The Tennessee Department of Transportation is now conducting an investigation in Collegedale after a train derails on Tuesday (December 20th). According to WKRN, the incident in Tennessee occurred after a train hit a semi-truck carrying a 134ft concrete truss bridge beam, which was to be used for a reconstruction project on SR 317. The intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive, where the accident took place, ended up being closed. A video shows the train derailing and sitting on the side of the tracks.

COLLEGEDALE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO