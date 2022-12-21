Read full article on original website
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchLocal GuyWhite Plains, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
Health Experts Spread Holiday CheerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Horror Near Edgar Allan Poe CottageBronxVoiceBronx, NY
rew-online.com
Town of Mount Pleasant adopts zoning Opening the way for long-planned North80 project
The Mount Pleasant Town Board has unanimously approved the zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center next to the Westchester Medical Center, New York Medical College, and near the expansive Regeneron Pharmaceuticals complex. The next step for the project, known as the North80, will be for the developer, Fareri...
therealdeal.com
Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project
The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
Storm Floods Roads, Knocks Out Trees, Traffic Lights In Mount Kisco
A pre-Christmas storm is leaving roads flooded, knocking out traffic lights, and blowing down trees in Westchester and Putnam counties, police said. Police and town officials in numerous municipalities have reported multiple locations that residents should avoid or use caution around. One such area is Bear Mountain Bridge Road in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson River floods Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Friday’s storm caused “moderate” flooding at Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie as the Hudson River reached high tide at 12:05 p.m. Moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service, is when a stream or river has risen over the banks and reached structures such as buildings or roadways.
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Busy Highway In Pouring Rain In Westchester
A man was killed after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a busy Westchester County highway in the midst of a powerful pre-Christmas storm, police said. The accident happened on Friday, Dec. 23, around 2:45 a.m., when a Honda Pilot struck a man attempting to cross the southbound Saw Mil…
rcbizjournal.com
Affordable Housing-What Are You Afraid Of Rockland County?
We Can’t Keep Going This Way: Affordable Housing Is A Critical Building Block for Economic Development. Rockland, the Hudson Valley, and New York State are in an acute housing crisis. The rents are too damn high – and why? Because not enough affordable housing is being built in the region.
rocklanddaily.com
Upcoming Service Area Changes on the Thruway
The NYS Thruway Authority released a travel advisory regarding upcoming changes at select service areas. As part of a modernization project, 11 New York State Thruway service areas will be redeveloped starting Sunday, January 1, 2023. The $450 million project is funded by a public-private partnership and does not use toll or state dollars.
Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike
A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
Boulder falls down mountain into northbound lane of Route 9W in Rockland County
No one was injured, and the state Department of Transportation helped to move it out of the way.
Severe weather floods Upper Landing in Poughkeepsie
Waters from the Hudson River submerged trees, benches and walkways.
Galleria at White Plains to close next March
The Galleria at White Plains, part of the downtown for over 40 years, will close next March, according to the mall’s owners, Pacific Retail Capital Partners.
hudsonvalleyone.com
“Anti-capitalist community space” and cafe opens in Kingston area
The tiny Kingston hamlet of Wilbur, where the bottom of Wilbur Avenue hits Abeel Street, has a deep history as an industrial port on the Rondout Creek. Catskills bluestone, Rosendale cement and bricks from Hudson River claybanks were once loaded onto barges here, for transport to growing cities up and down the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County Chamber reveals “Best Places to Work” in advance of gala
MAYBROOK – Two businesses and a nonprofit organization in Orange County have been chosen as the “Best Places to Work” by the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, which also has named talent recruiter and motivational speaker Donna Cornell as its Champion of the Chamber. All will be celebrated during the Chamber’s annual celebration, previously called the Snowball, but now renamed as the Chamber’s Choice Gala. It will be held at 5:00 p.m. on March 18, 2023, in West Point’s Eisenhower Hall.
theexaminernews.com
Mount Pleasant Shuts Down Second Vape Shop Within a Month
For the second time in recent weeks, the Mount Pleasant Building Department last week shut down a vape shop in town that had opened illegally less than two days earlier. Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said that within the past month a shop across the street from the Walgreens in Thornwood and another on Elwood Avenue in Hawthorne both illicitly began operation. Both were shuttered within 48 hours of opening, he said.
Thruway closed to all traffic until further notice
The New York State Thruway is closed to all vehicles until further notice from exit 46 (Rochester) to the Pennsylvania line.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown
2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
This Mysterious Hudson Valley Community Was Known As “Wagendaal”
With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
New Hookah Lounge Planned at Busy Route 9 Plaza
A new hookah lounge has filed an application to open up at a busy Route 9 plaza. Do you hookah? Aside from seeing hookahs being used in movies, not many people have experienced an actual hookah lounge. That may soon change, however, as a new hookah-smoking destination is being planned right here in the Hudson Valley.
Upstate NY’s Most Unique Attractions can be Seen While Driving
With all the talented artists in New York State, it's no surprise that there are a plethora of public art pieces conveniently placed for our viewing pleasure. There are sculpture parks scattered throughout Upstate NY, such as the Saratoga sculpture park, or Opus 40 in Saugerties. These destinations give viewers the opportunity to literally stop and smell the roses as they take a stroll through the park, taking in the beauty of each artwork. Art pieces come in many shapes and sizes, so it's understandable that they do so well in outdoor settings, especially the big eye catching pieces that can be seen as you drive by.
Travel Ban Now In Effect On NY Thruway For All Vehicles
A new travel ban has been issued in Western New York due to the blizzard. As conditions continue to deteriorate, driving safely has become virtually impossible. Initially, the New York State Thruway was closed to all commercial travel. However, it is now closed to ALL travel. The National Weather Service...
