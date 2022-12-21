ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

therealdeal.com

Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project

The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson River floods Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Friday’s storm caused “moderate” flooding at Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie as the Hudson River reached high tide at 12:05 p.m. Moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service, is when a stream or river has risen over the banks and reached structures such as buildings or roadways.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Affordable Housing-What Are You Afraid Of Rockland County?

We Can’t Keep Going This Way: Affordable Housing Is A Critical Building Block for Economic Development. Rockland, the Hudson Valley, and New York State are in an acute housing crisis. The rents are too damn high – and why? Because not enough affordable housing is being built in the region.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Upcoming Service Area Changes on the Thruway

The NYS Thruway Authority released a travel advisory regarding upcoming changes at select service areas. As part of a modernization project, 11 New York State Thruway service areas will be redeveloped starting Sunday, January 1, 2023. The $450 million project is funded by a public-private partnership and does not use toll or state dollars.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike

A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

“Anti-capitalist community space” and cafe opens in Kingston area

The tiny Kingston hamlet of Wilbur, where the bottom of Wilbur Avenue hits Abeel Street, has a deep history as an industrial port on the Rondout Creek. Catskills bluestone, Rosendale cement and bricks from Hudson River claybanks were once loaded onto barges here, for transport to growing cities up and down the Hudson Valley.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County Chamber reveals “Best Places to Work” in advance of gala

MAYBROOK – Two businesses and a nonprofit organization in Orange County have been chosen as the “Best Places to Work” by the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, which also has named talent recruiter and motivational speaker Donna Cornell as its Champion of the Chamber. All will be celebrated during the Chamber’s annual celebration, previously called the Snowball, but now renamed as the Chamber’s Choice Gala. It will be held at 5:00 p.m. on March 18, 2023, in West Point’s Eisenhower Hall.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mount Pleasant Shuts Down Second Vape Shop Within a Month

For the second time in recent weeks, the Mount Pleasant Building Department last week shut down a vape shop in town that had opened illegally less than two days earlier. Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said that within the past month a shop across the street from the Walgreens in Thornwood and another on Elwood Avenue in Hawthorne both illicitly began operation. Both were shuttered within 48 hours of opening, he said.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown

2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
101.5 WPDH

New Hookah Lounge Planned at Busy Route 9 Plaza

A new hookah lounge has filed an application to open up at a busy Route 9 plaza. Do you hookah? Aside from seeing hookahs being used in movies, not many people have experienced an actual hookah lounge. That may soon change, however, as a new hookah-smoking destination is being planned right here in the Hudson Valley.
96.9 WOUR

Upstate NY’s Most Unique Attractions can be Seen While Driving

With all the talented artists in New York State, it's no surprise that there are a plethora of public art pieces conveniently placed for our viewing pleasure. There are sculpture parks scattered throughout Upstate NY, such as the Saratoga sculpture park, or Opus 40 in Saugerties. These destinations give viewers the opportunity to literally stop and smell the roses as they take a stroll through the park, taking in the beauty of each artwork. Art pieces come in many shapes and sizes, so it's understandable that they do so well in outdoor settings, especially the big eye catching pieces that can be seen as you drive by.

