Frederick, MD

Frederick Health tackles nursing shortage with nursing scholarships

By Skyler Sales
 4 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick Health is one of the many medical centers affected by the nationwide nursing shortage. To help alleviate the problem, they have established a scholarship program. Nursing students are eligible to receive $4,000 to $5,000 scholarships.

“We’re not only investing in our own health care system, but we’re also investing back into our community to ensure that we have the staff and the resources there to care for Frederick in the surrounding area,” Communications Specialist with Frederick Health Joshua Faust said.

The five scholarships can be used by individuals who are new to nursing or are already nurses seeking to advance their careers.

“Nursing students at those organizations are given a foot in the door when it comes to getting employed,” Faust said. “By working with organizations like this and developing a scholarship program, we’re really working to ensure that we’re leading the way in this field.”

Janell Keyser is a medical assistant with Frederick Health and a mother of two. She said this scholarship helps in more ways than one.

“It really just means a lot to me and my family,” Keyser said. “Having that assistance just really alleviates a lot of stress and anxiety.”

“There’s a national nursing shortage everywhere and by developing opportunities like this for medical professionals, for not just nurses or MA’s or PA’s, we’re really showing that Frederick Health is competitive and leading the way,” said Faust.

The nursing scholarship covers most of the school-related expenses for students pursuing a career in the medical field.

Although this is the first year Frederick Health has awarded these scholarships, they intended to reward people every year.

