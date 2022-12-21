Many Saugerties residents, particularly those in the more rural parts of the town, burn firewood for winter heating or just for exercise,” Supervisor Fred Costello said at the Saugerties Town Board meeting of December 14. The existing law has some areas that are vague, and could possibly land a homeowner in trouble or cause him or her to not burn firewood because of this vagueness. The Town Board is planning to make the law more specific, to ensure that people can burn firewood and it will frame it in a way that will not have a negative impact.”

