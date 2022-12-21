ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mid-Hudson News Network

State issues report to redevelop Downstate Correctional Facility

ALBANY – The State Prison Redevelopment Commission has issued a 140- page report on state plans to market and redevelop all of the prisons it has closed in recent years. Among them is Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, a former maximum-security prison that served as a reception center for new inmates the prison system.
FISHKILL, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Public Safety Announcement

He Dutchess County Drug Task Force is informing the public that another form of counterfeit Oxycodone containing Fentanyl has been seized in Dutchess County. The counterfeit pills seized are white in color, oblong shaped and imprinted 10/325 and M523. A more common counterfeit pill containing Fentanyl is the Oxycodone M30 (See photo below). Only take prescription medications you receive from a medical professional. Prescription medications sold illegally can often be fraudulent and contain Fentanyl. Please see below for the two most common types now being seized and have contributed and or have been the cause of overdose deaths in our communities.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Toll Brothers pays Town of Fishkill for outstanding bills

FISHKILL – Developer Toll Brothers has paid the Town of Fishkill the more than $352,000 it owned for water and sewer service. The payment satisfies outstanding bills owed to the town by the developer, based on an agreement approved earlier this year to bring to a close the long-standing issue over payment.
FISHKILL, NY
therealdeal.com

Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project

The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Drug task force seizes new version of counterfeit Oxycodone

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Drug Task Force (DCDTF) Detective Sergeant Adam Harris announced that his group has seized another type of counterfeit Oxycodone containing fentanyl in the county. The seizure was made during an ongoing investigation. Harris declined to provide additional information on how the pills were seized to protect the integrity of the investigation.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties schedules hearings to address wood burning law

Many Saugerties residents, particularly those in the more rural parts of the town, burn firewood for winter heating or just for exercise,” Supervisor Fred Costello said at the Saugerties Town Board meeting of December 14. The existing law has some areas that are vague, and could possibly land a homeowner in trouble or cause him or her to not burn firewood because of this vagueness. The Town Board is planning to make the law more specific, to ensure that people can burn firewood and it will frame it in a way that will not have a negative impact.”
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm

Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown

2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Orange County Planning Commissioner points out warehouse pros and cons

The town of Chester is buzzing with development, as several warehouse projects are currently being planned, reviewed, and constructed. Orange County Planning Commissioner Alan Sorensen provided insight into the origins, benefits, and challenges that stem from the area’s industrial growth. The town established its industrial parks a decade ago,...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Yvonne Flowers declares candidacy to become Poughkeepsie’s next elected mayor (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Democratic City of Poughkeepsie 5th Ward Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers officially launched her campaign to be the next elected mayor of the city. Current Mayor Rob Rolison is leaving office a year early after being elected to the State Senate. City Administrator Marc Nelson, also a registered Democrat, will become the mayor on January 1, 2023, filling Rolison’s unexpired term. Nelson has recently hinted that he will also seek the Democratic nomination to run in 2023, setting the stage for a primary battle. City voters will head to the polls in November 2023 to elect their next mayor.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gas station robbed in western Orange County

DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
myrye.com

CAUTION: City, County & State All Issue Weather Warnings

The City of Rye, Westchester County and the New York State Police have all issued severe weather warnings as of early Thursday afternoon. The City will have extra police and fire staff working during the impending storm. Weather services are predicting heavy rainfall with moderate flooding and heavy winds Thursday...

