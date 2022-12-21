Read full article on original website
'Beyond Grateful': Foundation Pays Off Mortgage Of Late Westchester County Sergeant
As the family of a fallen police sergeant in Westchester County prepares to face their first holiday season without him, an organization is giving them quite a generous gift. Earlier Report - Help A Hero: Community Raises Thousands For Family Of Late Westchester County SergeantThe Tunne…
Mid-Hudson News Network
State issues report to redevelop Downstate Correctional Facility
ALBANY – The State Prison Redevelopment Commission has issued a 140- page report on state plans to market and redevelop all of the prisons it has closed in recent years. Among them is Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, a former maximum-security prison that served as a reception center for new inmates the prison system.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Drug Task Force Public Safety Announcement
He Dutchess County Drug Task Force is informing the public that another form of counterfeit Oxycodone containing Fentanyl has been seized in Dutchess County. The counterfeit pills seized are white in color, oblong shaped and imprinted 10/325 and M523. A more common counterfeit pill containing Fentanyl is the Oxycodone M30 (See photo below). Only take prescription medications you receive from a medical professional. Prescription medications sold illegally can often be fraudulent and contain Fentanyl. Please see below for the two most common types now being seized and have contributed and or have been the cause of overdose deaths in our communities.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Toll Brothers pays Town of Fishkill for outstanding bills
FISHKILL – Developer Toll Brothers has paid the Town of Fishkill the more than $352,000 it owned for water and sewer service. The payment satisfies outstanding bills owed to the town by the developer, based on an agreement approved earlier this year to bring to a close the long-standing issue over payment.
therealdeal.com
Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project
The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Drug task force seizes new version of counterfeit Oxycodone
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Drug Task Force (DCDTF) Detective Sergeant Adam Harris announced that his group has seized another type of counterfeit Oxycodone containing fentanyl in the county. The seizure was made during an ongoing investigation. Harris declined to provide additional information on how the pills were seized to protect the integrity of the investigation.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties schedules hearings to address wood burning law
Many Saugerties residents, particularly those in the more rural parts of the town, burn firewood for winter heating or just for exercise,” Supervisor Fred Costello said at the Saugerties Town Board meeting of December 14. The existing law has some areas that are vague, and could possibly land a homeowner in trouble or cause him or her to not burn firewood because of this vagueness. The Town Board is planning to make the law more specific, to ensure that people can burn firewood and it will frame it in a way that will not have a negative impact.”
Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm
Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown
2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
New state law expands definition of rape
Sen. James Skoufis (D) held a news conference today in Newburgh to announce the new felony of aggravated sex abuse in the third degree.
CDC: 4 Hudson Valley counties at 'high community spread' level for COVID-19
The CDC recommends people return to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces for areas of high community spread.
Animal Shelter Closing in Westchester County
Located in Westchester County is the city of Mount. Vernon. Last week a surprise announcement came that took residents by complete surprise. It was announced that the Mount Vernon Center For Animal Care will be closing its doors. The shocking news has stirred up quite the reaction in a short amount of time.
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
rew-online.com
Town of Mount Pleasant adopts zoning Opening the way for long-planned North80 project
The Mount Pleasant Town Board has unanimously approved the zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center next to the Westchester Medical Center, New York Medical College, and near the expansive Regeneron Pharmaceuticals complex. The next step for the project, known as the North80, will be for the developer, Fareri...
chroniclenewspaper.com
Orange County Planning Commissioner points out warehouse pros and cons
The town of Chester is buzzing with development, as several warehouse projects are currently being planned, reviewed, and constructed. Orange County Planning Commissioner Alan Sorensen provided insight into the origins, benefits, and challenges that stem from the area’s industrial growth. The town established its industrial parks a decade ago,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Yvonne Flowers declares candidacy to become Poughkeepsie’s next elected mayor (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Democratic City of Poughkeepsie 5th Ward Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers officially launched her campaign to be the next elected mayor of the city. Current Mayor Rob Rolison is leaving office a year early after being elected to the State Senate. City Administrator Marc Nelson, also a registered Democrat, will become the mayor on January 1, 2023, filling Rolison’s unexpired term. Nelson has recently hinted that he will also seek the Democratic nomination to run in 2023, setting the stage for a primary battle. City voters will head to the polls in November 2023 to elect their next mayor.
Rangers, police respond to deceased hiker in Ulster County
Forest rangers responded to an Ulster County 911 call, that requested assistance regarding an unconscious hiker on the Rochester Hollow Trail in Shandaken Wild Forest. The unnamed 69-year-old was pronounced dead when emergency services located the hiker and two others with him.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gas station robbed in western Orange County
DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
myrye.com
CAUTION: City, County & State All Issue Weather Warnings
The City of Rye, Westchester County and the New York State Police have all issued severe weather warnings as of early Thursday afternoon. The City will have extra police and fire staff working during the impending storm. Weather services are predicting heavy rainfall with moderate flooding and heavy winds Thursday...
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
